Rio Tinto’s Juggling Act

Australia | Mar 17 2022

Two of Rio Tinto’s major growth projects are currently beholden to geopolitical influences, positive and negative, and it’s got nothing to do with the war.

-Rio Tinto moves on Oyu Tolgoi

-Geopolitics halt Simandou development

-Real assets recommended at this time

By Greg Peel

Rio Tinto ((RIO)) issued a one-line statement last week, noting it was “in the process of terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business”.

The immediate impact is to put Rio’s alumina joint venture with state-owned Rusal under review. Rio owns 80% of Queensland Alumina Ltd and Rusal 20%.

But for Rio, Ukraine is not the only source of geopolitical influence at present.

Last month the diversified miner issued a disappointing set of second half 2021 results, impacted by issues of productivity, cost, and culture (Juukan Gorge), Morgans points out, as well as uncertainty surrounding the company’s growth portfolio. Fortunately for Rio, surging commodity prices (up till this week) have overshadowed the negatives.

In the wake of the result, Rio has announced a bid for the remaining 49% of shares in Toronto-listed miner Turquoise Hill Resources it doesn’t own. The acquisition will take Rio’s stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia to 66%, with the Mongolian government owning the balance.

Despite offering a 32% premium to Turquoise Hill’s previous closing price, brokers agree the offer still represents a discount to their own Oyu Tolgoi valuations. Indeed, after crunching a lot of numbers, including copper price forecasts, and taking Turquoise Hill’s debt into account, Goldman Sachs suggests the offer amounts to an implicit -43% discount to the valuation of Oyu Tolgoi included in its target price.

The bid remains subject to Turquoise Hill shareholder approval, albeit only in excess of 50%.

Oyu Tolgoi

The Oyu Tolgoi underground copper-gold project has been in development now for over a decade, beset with both geotechnical issues and government-driven schedule delays. In short, the Mongolian government decided they wanted more from the project. In return, Rio agreed to waive US$2.4bn of debt owed by the government.

Now everyone’s happy, and the road has become open for Rio to make its move on Turquoise Hill. First commercial production at Oyu Tolgoi is expected in the first half of 2023, however, the capex budget and expected ramp-up to full production are now under review.

Morgan Stanley believes some investors may be alarmed with an acquisition at the (perceived) top of the commodity cycle, but the broker notes Oyu Tolgoi has been somewhat de-risked now the Mongolian government is on the same page.