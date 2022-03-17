EW Nutrition receives FAMI-QS certification in Australia

PR NewsWire | Mar 17 2022

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With the implementation and maintenance of their Feed Safety and Quality Management System, including Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), EW Nutrition has achieved FAMI-QS certification for its management system in Australia.

FAMI-QS is a pre-eminent quality and feed safety management system for the sector of specialty feed ingredients and their mixtures. It is the worldwide leading accredited scheme for the feed industry, significantly contributing to safe food.

"This certification is a huge and important testament in our journey to provide the best-in-class feed additives to the Australian feed industry. This FAMI-QS certification will elevate us as a preferred supplier to feedmills, premix manufacturers, and industry associations in the feedlot industry," said David Sherwood, Commercial Director for Oceania at EW Nutrition Australia.

The FAMI-QS certification follows the PCAS certification which was also awarded to EW Nutrition Australia.

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition offers animal nutrition solutions to the feed industry. The company’s focus is on gut health, supported by other product lines. EW Nutrition researches, develops, produces, sells and services most of the products it commercializes. In 50 countries, key accounts are served directly by EW Nutrition’s own personnel.

For more information, please visit https://ew-nutrition.com.

Contact:

Zack Mai

Marketing Manager, EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific

Phone no.: +65 6735 0038

Email: zack.mai@ew-nutrition.com

