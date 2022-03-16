Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 16, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:51 AM

ALL BOE BRG ELD (3) HSN MCL MFG NEC NIC NWE PPH QUB RIO SRG SWM TSI UWL (2)

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $35.63

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Buy (2) -

Jarden spies a medium-term risk to Aristocrat Leisure's earnings as vertical integration accelerates the shift from traditional console to mobile gaming and intensifies market competition.

The broker expects higher design and development costs as a result.

But Jarden says the market is already pricing in risks, some of which may be independent to those Jarden has nominated.

Jarden suspect the market may be discounting the potential for M&A, which could trigger an upward re-rate as the company deploys capital.

Overweight rating and $41.75 target retained.

This report was published on March 15, 2022.

Target price is $41.75 Current Price is $35.63 Difference: $6.12

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $48.20, suggesting upside of 31.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 62.00 cents and EPS of 155.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.94. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 152.1, implying annual growth of 18.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 67.00 cents and EPS of 166.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 177.0, implying annual growth of 16.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 72.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

BOE BOSS ENERGY LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $2.42

Bell Potter rates ((BOE)) as Buy (1) -

Boss Energy's first half results were a pleasant surprise for Bell Potter given benefits from elevated uranium pricing. The company noted front end engineering and design work for the Honeymoon restart will be complete by end of March with a final investment decision ahead.

Bell Potter expects there is resource expansion upside to Boss Energy's current portfolio, and drilling is underway.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $3.57 from $3.47.

This report was published on March 16, 2022.

Target price is $3.57 Current Price is $2.42 Difference: $1.15

If BOE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 806.67.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 605.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $27.25

JP Morgan rates ((BRG)) as Neutral (3) -

JP Morgan believes Breville Group's acquisition of LELIT, the Italian-based coffee machine designer and manufacturer, will provide potential medium-term growth via further distribution channel diversification.

The analyst doesn’t believe the business will contribute materially to group profitability in the near-term.

The transaction will be funded 50/50 debt/scrip with Breville Group shares priced at $27.64.

The Neutral rating is retained by the broker given the currently high multiple. The target price is decreased to $29 from $30.

This report was published on March 16, 2022.

Target price is $29.00 Current Price is $27.25 Difference: $1.75

If BRG meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $33.03, suggesting upside of 21.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 76.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 78.6, implying annual growth of 19.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.7.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 34.00 cents and EPS of 87.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.32. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 89.9, implying annual growth of 14.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 36.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

ELD ELDERS LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $13.29

Bell Potter rates ((ELD)) as Hold (3) -

Elders' latest trading update has demonstrated a stronger than expected start to the year according to Bell Potter, and the company is now suggesting full year earnings will grow 20-30% year-on-year to $200-217m (consensus was $179m).

Elevated sheep and cattle pricing continues to benefit Agency results, while Retail and Wholesale both reported year-on-year improvement which the broker attributes to improved summer crops and pricing for agriculture chemicals and fertiliser.

Bell Potter upgrades net profit forecasts 16% and 8% for FY22 and FY23 respectively.

The Hold rating is retained and the target price increases to $13.65 from $12.90.

This report was published on March 16, 2022.

Target price is $13.65 Current Price is $13.29 Difference: $0.36

If ELD meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.46, suggesting upside of 9.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 44.00 cents and EPS of 89.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 88.0, implying annual growth of -8.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 49.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 44.00 cents and EPS of 80.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 81.8, implying annual growth of -7.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 46.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

Goldman Sachs rates ((ELD)) as Buy (1) -

Elders has issued a trading update, announcing earnings (EBIT) should outpace consensus by 20% to 30%, thanks to organic growth and acquisitions, struck on strong margins from its integration strategy, says Goldman Sachs.

The broker says reluctance to re-rate Elders after the drought, despite consistent beats, fails to consider the long-term structural changes in the market, which the broker believes should support continued earnings growth.

The broker says strong operating conditions and completion of the integration strategy (now at 50%) should accelerate Elders' business transformation, building momentum and sustainable earnings through FY23.

EPS forecasts are upgraded 13% in FY22; 13% in FY23 and 12% in FY24.

Buy rating retained. Target price rises to $17.65 from $15.65.

This report was published on March 14, 2022.

Target price is $15.65 Current Price is $13.29 Difference: $2.36

If ELD meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.46, suggesting upside of 9.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 45.00 cents and EPS of 93.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.39%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 88.0, implying annual growth of -8.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 49.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 47.00 cents and EPS of 97.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.70. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 81.8, implying annual growth of -7.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 46.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

Shaw and Partners rates ((ELD)) as Buy (1) -

A trading update from Elders has guided to full year earnings up 20-30% on the previous comparable period, driving Shaw and Partners to lift its earnings per share forecasts 11% and 17% for FY22 and FY23 as the company continues to deliver on strategy.

The company reported improvement in its Retail and Wholesale segments compared to performance in the last financial year, and management considers majority of sales to be a result of increased activity. Agency and Real Estate segments also performed well.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $16.50 from $15.00.

This report was published on March 15, 2022.

Target price is $16.50 Current Price is $13.29 Difference: $3.21

If ELD meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.46, suggesting upside of 9.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 42.00 cents and EPS of 86.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 88.0, implying annual growth of -8.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 49.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 42.00 cents and EPS of 87.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.14. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 81.8, implying annual growth of -7.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 46.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

