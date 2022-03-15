S&P500: Recovery Or Capitulation?

Technicals | 10:34 AM

By Michael Gable

The past week has been extremely volatile with share markets making little to no progress. The S&P 500 Index continues to chop around, but we believe that we are getting close to a resolution here. This week's report has an updated chart on the S&P 500 Index and what the we need to see on it in order to be confident that a low is in place.

In late February, we had what appeared to be a "false break" where the S&P 500 Index broke under support but quickly recovered. The last several days has seen price action deteriorate again and risk is once again slightly to the downside. On a positive note, though, we have noticed the "bullish divergence" between price and the RSI. That is, downside momentum bottomed out in January and has trended higher while the price has trended lower.

This is an indication that we getting close to a low as downside momentum fades. We still remain open to the idea of a final capitulation that would see a sharp decline from here. However, the bullish divergence means that the bounce back would be just as swift. The end result is that there are two scenarios to make the S&P 500 Index look positive again. Firstly, a capitulation followed by a strong bounce would be a positive. The second scenario would be a push from here back above 4300 in the short-term. In the meantime, we expect further chop in the range.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities

