Rudi’s View: Risk Is Tangible, And On The Rise

Risk Is Tangible, And On The Rise



2022 is not 2008, but there are a number of similarities that deserve to be highlighted, in particular since so many financial market reports this month include observations like "highest price/first time since 2008".



Fourteen years ago the world had a problem inside the financial sector but few knew exactly what was going on, and even fewer people had somewhat of an idea about how things might develop. Equity markets started the new calendar year by selling off, and continued falling for weeks.



In similar fashion to Quality and Growth companies today, nobody wanted to touch banks and other financials back then; after all, we didn't know how bad this problem could become. But resources were considered okay as the Supercycle and stronger-for-longer narratives dominated investors' perception and outlooks.



Energy in particular quickly became too hot to ignore with the price of a barrel of crude doubling in a matter of months, ultimately peaking at US$147/bbl amidst forecasts and projections that oil soon would be priced at US$180/bbl and beyond.



What is different today, and what seemed completely forgotten about back then, is that today investors know full well that if the price of oil rises too far, it will kill off the global economy.



So how high is too far?



Weeks ago, economists and sector analysts had been debating the issue and, on my observation, some kind of a consensus, sort of, had been agreed upon that were oil to rise above US$110-120/bbl, and stay at that level, this would before long start translating into demand destruction and loss of global economic momentum.



But now Ukraine has happened and democracies in Europe and North America are placing sanctions on the Russian aggressor and futures for both WTI and Brent have quickly surged above that range (on Monday, as I am writing this update).



Another way to approach this issue is through the old rule that whenever the price of crude oil doubles in a relatively short time span, the next economic recession will follow. Back in 2008, oil futures took off from circa US$70/bbl and they didn't stop rising until someone had paid US$147.



Two things happened next.



The bubble in investors' exuberance in energy futures and related equities came back to earth relatively quickly. And then, of course, the global recession did arrive but not before China came unstuck and Lehman Bros was allowed to go bankrupt, so nobody made the connection to oil until much, much later.



To add a little extra colour to the situation in mid-2008: shares in Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) peaked above $70. At no point since have they ever managed to trade even in the vicinity of that price level ever again over the subsequent 14 years.

Today, Brent seems to be closing in on US$130/bbl and Woodside shares, about to fully consume a transformational merger with BHP Petroleum, have barely crossed the $30 mark.



Mind you, there is a bear market gripping global equities and energy stocks, year-to-date, are the only sector in the US trading in the positive in 2022, while in Australia we can also add iron ore, lithium, coal and various base materials for a positive performance.

This time around, oil prices have taken off from a dip towards US$65 in November and they have already traded above US$120/bbl.