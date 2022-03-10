Material Matters: Oil, Wheat, Copper And Nickel

Commodities | 3:02 PM

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: forecasts for oil & gas, wheat and copper; oil price scenarios and broker downgrades for Nickel Mines.

By Mark Woodruff

Six-month forecasts for oil, gas, wheat and copper

Danske Bank assesses implications for oil, gas, wheat and copper prices from the Russian/Ukranian conflict.

It’s estimated Brent crude oil could trade at US$150/bbl over the next six months should all trade sanctions remain in place, while an escalation in the war hinders trade of commodities.

In a second scenario, should trade resume without severe disruptions, the bank sees oil prices at US$125/bbl over the next six months.

While the bank fears a protracted period of unrest in Ukraine, the war is not expected to spread to other countries in Europe. Nonetheless, trade sanctions against Russia are expected to remain and may indeed be stepped-up by the West.

Regarding European natural gas prices, the bank sees a moderation over the next six months to EUR100/mwh as markets adapt to the new environment. In normal times, natural gas prices are valued at about a quarter of the oil price, yet the current price of EUR200/mwh now exceeds the oil price in equivalent terms.

Tightening of monetary policy, especially by the Federal Reserve, is also expected to assist in lowering natural gas prices.

Under the second (six month) scenario above, the bank also expects a moderation in wheat prices to US$700 per bushel from the current levels around US$1,270. Copper is also expected to moderate to US$9,000/t from US$10,300/t.

The bank points out the interrelated nature of commodity prices. When energy prices rise the cost of producing energy intensive aluminium goes up, for example. In the case of agricultural production, the fertiliser price depends on natural gas prices, and so on.

The effect of banning US imports of oil from Russia

With Brent crude oil trading in a US$20/bbl range over a 24-hour period recently, RBC Capital Markets feels anything is possible.

Oil prices could conceivably rocket to US$200/bbl by the northern summer, spur a recession and end the year closer to US$50/bbl. Thankfully, this is not RBC’s base case.

The investment bank suggests replacing Russia’s refined products exports to Europe will be much more difficult than backfilling for Russian crude oil. It’s estimated that finding trade partners for Europe to source replacement refined products will be difficult. The US exports plenty of crude to Europe, but minimal refined product.