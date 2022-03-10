Hyundai Motor Company Australia donates $100,000 to Red Cross Flood Relief

PR NewsWire | 11:28 AM

SYDNEY, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company Australia (HMCA) has today donated $100,000 to the Australian Red Cross to assist with ongoing flood relief efforts in Queensland and New South Wales.

The funds, to be applied to both states, will assist Red Cross teams with the urgent humanitarian support they are providing for communities affected by the disaster.

"We acknowledge the important work being done by the Australian Red Cross and all other charitable organisations giving relief and support to communities during this difficult time," said Mr. Ted Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Hyundai Motor Company Australia.

"We also wish to show our enduring respect for the hundreds of courageous volunteers working tirelessly to help others through these unprecedented challenges. The selflessness of these great volunteers makes the biggest difference of all."

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com

Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd (HMCA) was established on December 1st, 2003 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. The award-winning range of Hyundai vehicles continues to set segment and industry benchmarks in value, quality and safety, including Australia’s first five-year warranty with unlimited kilometres. For more information visit: www.hyundai.com.au

