Gold: Bullish, But Breather Likely

Technicals | 11:33 AM

Bottom Line 08/03/22

Daily Trend: Up

Weekly Trend: Up

Monthly Trend: Up

Support Levels: $1840 / $1780 / $1754

Resistance Levels: $2151 (all-time highs) (April 22 contract)

[All prices Comex futures US$/oz]

Technical Discussion

Reasons to be bullish longer-term:

→ February 2022 breakout remains strong

→ bullish decade long cup and handle pattern well evolved on the longer-term charts

→ support zone circa $1680 continues to create strong demand

→ the bullish double bottom has triggered at $1929

In between reviews price action has finally broken out to the upside. It was a long wait ! Double three combinations look so complex on the surface that you can never be sure which way the dice is going to roll. On the flip side though, if you are experienced in reading these patterns, you soon understand that even though they make your head spin and fully test your patience, they are actually quite robust patterns. Especially if they complete as triangles which is how the Gold futures chart ended up playing out.

So we finally have the breakout of the Elliott symmetrical triangle, and the follow-through to this point in time has been strong. As part of the process, the medium-term double bottom pattern has also triggered circa $1929 with this pattern targeting the all-time highs and resistance aligned to $2151. We see no reason why this cannot be achieved.

The longer-term pattern though that we have been monitoring is the cup and handle proposition. It triggers above $2151 and has a solid projection attached to it up towards $3000. Likely to occur via a multi-year process. More immediately though we do have a negative lingering around which is the Type-A bearish divergence. It is quite strong which means a cooling-off breather could well be imminent shorter term. Longer-term though we continue to side with the Bulls.

Trading Strategy

We remain long at $1840 and have recently raised our stop to $1845 to lock in some small profits. Ideally, any upcoming breather will keep clear of our new stop position and set the scene for a higher swing low pattern to develop over the coming months. With any such trigger being the catalyst for a charge towards resistance and the all-time highs circa $2151. We will continue to monitor.

Re-published with permission of the publisher. www.thechartist.com.au

This report may contain advice that has been prepared by The Chartist Pty Ltd (ABN 40 641 323 051). The Chartist Pty Ltd is a Corporate Authorised Representative (CAR No. 1282007) of Shartru Wealth Management Pty Ltd ABN 46 158 536 871, AFSL 422409. Any advice is considered general advice and has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of that, before acting on this advice you should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice having regard to your situation and your own objectives, financial situation and needs. We recommend you obtain financial, legal and taxation advice before making any financial investment decision. If the advice relates to the acquisition, or possible acquisition, of a product (other than a security e.g. a CFD) then the client should obtain the relevant Product Disclosure Document and consider it before making any decision about whether to acquire the product. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. This material has been prepared based on information believed to be accurate at the time of publication. Subsequent changes in circumstances may occur at any time and may impact the accuracy of the information.

Risk Disclosure Statement

THE RISK OF LOSS IN TRADING SECURITIES AND LEVERAGED INSTRUMENTS I.E. DERIVATIVES, SUCH AS FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE CAN BE SUBSTANTIAL. YOU SHOULD THEREFORE CAREFULLY CONSIDER YOUR OBJECTIVES, FINANCIAL SITUATION, NEEDS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO DETERMINE WHETHER SUCH TRADING IS SUITABLE FOR YOU. THE HIGH DEGREE OF LEVERAGE THAT IS OFTEN OBTAINABLE IN FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE TRADING CAN WORK AGAINST YOU AS WELL AS FOR YOU. THE USE OF LEVERAGE CAN LEAD TO LARGE LOSSES AS WELL AS GAINS. THIS BRIEF STATEMENT CANNOT DISCLOSE ALL OF THE RISKS AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT ASPECTS OF SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES MARKETS. THEREFORE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR OR ACCOUNTANT TO DETERMINE WHETHER TRADING IN SECURITES AND DERIVATIVES PRODUCTS IS APPROPRIATE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CIRCUMSTANCES.

Technical limitations If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

