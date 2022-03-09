Blackmores Strategy Calls For Patience

Australia | 2:49 PM

Blackmores’ outlook for the second half of FY22 and beyond disappointed the market in February, as high investment expenditure looks to drag on earnings potential.

-Blackmores’ strategy calls for high investment, adding pressure to company earnings

-Brand rebuild in existing markets and new market launches present costly initiatives

-The company is targeting a sizeable $250-300m sales uplift by FY24

By Danielle Austin

Analysts have expressed disappointment with Blackmores’ ((BLK)) near-term outlook given high levels of investment will result in subdued earnings capacity for the company.

Management at the producer of vitamins and nutritional supplements has outlined a clear strategy to achieve material earnings growth targets by FY24, but nearer-term results will suffer. Company strategy appears to target both a rebuild of the brand in existing markets through increased marketing expenditure and the pursuance of new market launches to support growth, with both strategy pillars requiring significant investment.

Blackmores continues to pursue a revenue target of $825-875m over the next two years, equating to revenue growth of $250-350m, as well as growing profit margins above 55% and earnings margins to around 15%. In February, the company guided to a significant step up in advertising and promotion spend in the coming half to support the strategy, with expenditure expected to exceed -$10-15m.

Full year guidance is for earnings of $58m, up 20.8% on the previous year. A reported first half earnings result of $38.3m has the company on track to achieve this guidance even though earnings are anticipated to be first half weighted.

Gross profit rose 19.4%, but expense adjustments did limit reported earnings and profit growth, which would otherwise have reached 35% and 27% respectively. The company’s Business Improvement Program is also on track to deliver savings of -$40-42m by year’s end, and Blackmores reiterated a targeted -$55m saving by the end of FY23.

Covid continues to drive a demand for immunity products, but this benefit will likely be less prominent in the coming half. Domestically, analysts suggest the upcoming cold and flu season offers upside potential, and should benefit from additional marketing expenditure.

With a more buoyant earnings outlook for the company pushed back, Blackmores’ share price currently appears to be lacking value compared to peers. Despite this, analysts reiterated the company’s strategic direction appears sound and sizeable investment is required to achieve longer-term value.

China and Australia & New Zealand key to near-term targets

Reaching second half targets will require increased sales momentum in both China and Australia & New Zealand. Performance in the regions are a key driver of company earnings, contributing a combined 63% of group earnings in the first half.

Positively, A&NZ reported 14% growth in the first half and the company is guiding to continued recovery in the region in the coming half, but margin expansion was supported by reduced advertising and promotional expenses and reduced discounting of product, a strategic move which may not be sustainable in the currently competitive market.