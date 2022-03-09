Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 09, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:20 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

TAH TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $4.90

Jarden rates ((TAH)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (2) -

Jarden initiates on Tabcorp Holdings ahead of the company's planned demerger of its Lotteries and Keno and Wagering and Gaming businesses in June.

The broker finds the market valuation of the Wagering and Gaming business too heavily discounted, and believes Tabcorp Holdings is not receiving its share of sports, exotic and micro-betting turnover. Renegotiation of state licenses could help reverse poor trends.

The broker initiates with an Overweight rating and a target price of $5.75.

This report was published on March 7, 2022.

Target price is $5.75 Current Price is $4.90 Difference: $0.85

If TAH meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.79, suggesting upside of 17.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 17.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.86%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.1, implying annual growth of 38.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.9.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.2, implying annual growth of 24.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

TSI TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $1.54

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TSI)) as Buy (1) -

The onboarding of Coles Group ((COL)) as a distributor from March offers Top Shelf International a wide platform to sell the more than 550,000 litres of whisky coming to maturation in the next year. Canaccord Genuity notes the partnership derisks operations.

Coles Group will stock NED and Grainshaker brand products at 806 and 815 locations respectively, and the broker sees potential for both whisky and vodka sales growth to benefit.

Largely preannounced first half results included revenue growth of 57% on the previous comparable period and an earnings loss of -$6.8m given investment.

The Speculative Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $2.44 from $2.51.

This report was published on February 28, 2022.

Target price is $2.44 Current Price is $1.54 Difference: $0.9

If TSI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 58% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.40.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

WAF WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.23

Shaw and Partners rates ((WAF)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage on West African Resources.The company holds 90% each of the Sanbrado gold project and the recently acquired Kiaka gold project, with Sanbrado providing a stable financial platform for operations and growth.

Kiaka, one of a few fully permitted gold projects in West Africa, offers production growth and price leverage over a more than 15 year mine life. The broker expects West African Resources can deliver shareholder value with Kiaka given a record of operational execution.

The company is targeting gold production of 400,000 ounces per annum by 2025

The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $1.47.

This report was published on March 7, 2022.

Target price is $1.47 Current Price is $1.23 Difference: $0.24

If WAF meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 26.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.68.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 20.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.12.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

