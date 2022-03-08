Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 08, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:43 AM

MVP MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $3.70

Canaccord Genuity rates ((MVP)) as Buy (1) -

The Federal Drug Administration has approved Medical Developments' bid to take its green whistle to Phase III clinical trials.

Cannacord Genuity says the study should be completed in late 2024, which means the registration and launch are expected in 2026, later than the company had flagged, partly due the company completing the new "selfie" design and given data collation.

The broker says it would not be surprised to see timelines brought forward, particularly if the FDA applies a breakthrough designation.

Hold rating and $4.01 target price retained.

This report was published on March 7, 2022.

Target price is $4.01 Current Price is $3.70 Difference: $0.31

If MVP meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 52.86.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 154.17.

NST NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $10.74

JP Morgan rates ((NST)) as Overweight (1) -

JP Morgan believes it is a compelling time to own gold shares with the conflict in Ukraine, upside risks for inflation and lingering covid.

The broker remains Overweight on its entire (3 stocks) gold coverage and considers Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) has the most upside. Beyond that, Northern Star Mining is preferred over Evolution Mining ((EVN)) given the higher free cashflow and dividend yield.

The $11 target price is maintained.

This report was published on March 4, 2022.

Target price is $11.00 Current Price is $10.74 Difference: $0.26

If NST meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.48, suggesting upside of 6.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 24.00 cents and EPS of 32.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.56. Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.0, implying annual growth of -73.8%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 23.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.8.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 23.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.8.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 33.00 cents and EPS of 60.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.90. Current consensus EPS estimate is 33.2, implying annual growth of 10.7%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 26.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.3.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 26.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

QBE QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

Insurance - Overnight Price: $10.08

Jarden rates ((QBE)) as Buy (1) -

QBE Insurance will sell its US Westwood Insurance subsidiary for US$375m, which Jarden notes allows for a focus on building operations. The sale price implies a 15.6x price earnings ratio given the agency contributed US$30m in profit in FY21.

The company updated on flood exposures, noting 3,000 claims received to date relating to Queensland and New South Wales flood events make up 5% of total claims made across the industry.

Maximum event retention is -US$125m, 13% of full year catastrophe budget. The Buy rating and target price of $14.35 are retained.

This report was published on March 4, 2022.

Target price is $14.35 Current Price is $10.08 Difference: $4.27

If QBE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 42% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.22, suggesting upside of 41.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 66.07 cents and EPS of 92.91 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.85. Current consensus EPS estimate is 84.1, implying annual growth of N/A.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.9%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.0.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 80.91 cents and EPS of 116.24 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.67. Current consensus EPS estimate is 111.2, implying annual growth of 32.2%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 78.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.7%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.1.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 78.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.1.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

TGR TASSAL GROUP LIMITED

Aquaculture - Overnight Price: $3.48

Goldman Sachs rates ((TGR)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

While Goldman Sachs is positive on the outlook and strategy for Tassal Group, there is more relative upside to target price for other stocks in the broker's Small/Mid-Cap coverage. Hence, the rating falls to Neutral from Buy.

The analyst makes no changes to forecasts and retains its $4.20 target. Improving market conditions are expected to drive a recovery in earnings (EBITDA)/kg for Atlantic Salmon and Prawns.

This report was published on March 7, 2022.

Target price is $4.20 Current Price is $3.48 Difference: $0.72

If TGR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 17.00 cents and EPS of 28.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.89%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.43.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 30.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.60.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

