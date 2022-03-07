Back To E-School

Small Caps | Mar 07 2022

Technology has entered schools and education, and there’s no turning back to pre-covid status quo.

-A new era of personalised learning has begun

-Cloud computing and SaaS models facilitating a new generation of companies

-Increased demand for online learning tools anticipated

By Nikhil Gangaram

Students, and parents alike, breathed a huge sigh of relief last month as schools and education facilities across Australia opened their doors once again. Following the dark days of home-schooling, the future of education has entered a new dawn.

Throughout the digital age, schools and further learning institutions have gradually embraced innovation and the digital delivery of education. However, the pandemic has served as a catalyst to fast-track the (r)evolution in education technology.

Educators have had to condense years of change in online learning into the past 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions. The emergence of collaborative platforms and adaptive learning technologies have introduced a new era of personalised learning.

According to a report from consultancy FnF Research, the global e-learning market is to be worth an estimated US$374bn by 2026.

Naturally, the likes of Microsoft and Zoom are the first companies that come to mind.

However, there are several Australian listed companies that could be flying under the radar.

Home schooled

Although Australia’s education sector has a checkered history of industry scandals, the country currently boasts around 300 privately owned educational technology companies.