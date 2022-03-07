Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 07, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Mar 07 2022

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

ASG BRI CHN CUP CXO DSK GDA ING LDX MDR OPY RED RZI SES UBN YOJ

ASG AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $1.93

Jarden rates ((ASG)) as Buy (2) -

Persisting strong demand continues to benefit Autosports Group with first half revenue growth of 1% to $910.8m driven by a $44.1m contribution from acquisitions as noted by Jarden, but a 100% order bank increase since February 2021 is seen as testament to demand.

Segmentally, Service and Parts were up 8.9% and 12.8% respectively on the previous comparable period despite a challenging backdrop of covid restrictions. The company expects revenue from both segments to maintain 6-9% growth through the year.

The Overweight rating is retained and the target price decreases to $3.18 from $3.19.

This report was published on March 2, 2022.

Target price is $3.18 Current Price is $1.93 Difference: $1.25

If ASG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 65% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 14.80 cents and EPS of 24.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.85.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 14.30 cents and EPS of 23.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.11.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

BRI BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $2.32

CCZ Equities rates ((BRI)) as No Rating (-1) -

Building materials distribution and manufacturing business Big River Industries delivered a stunning 1H result, according to CCZ Equities. There was considered to be volume, price and margin outperformance.

Management guided to a 2H FY22 pro forma sales run rate similar to the 1H, and underlying earnings (EBITDA) slightly below the 1H as the strong 1H gross profit percentage softens on cycling higher cost inventory.

As a result, the broker upgrades FY22-FY23 revenue and earnings forecasts by around 10% and and 30%, respectively.

No target price or rating is alluded to in the latest research update.

This report was published on March 7, 2022.

Current Price is $2.32. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 11.10 cents and EPS of 21.13 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.98.

Forecast for FY23:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 13.80 cents and EPS of 23.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.09.

CHN CHALICE MINING LIMITED

Industrial Metals - Overnight Price: $7.52

Bell Potter rates ((CHN)) as Buy (1) -

Chalice Mining's drilling at the Gonneville deposit has discovered high grade sulphide mineralisation intersection from up to 400m below the limit of the existing pit sell, and the company has extended high grade zones to the south-west and north-west.

Bell Potter says early drilling at "globally significant" platinum, nickel and copper resource Julimar has also proved positive, and that Chalice Mining expects access to higher priority targets will be granted in coming weeks.

What the ESG ramifications are for drilling in a state forest is not made clear.

The next resource update is due in May 22. Bell Potter retains a Speculative Buy rating. Target price eases to $12.02 from $12.08.

This report was published on March 4, 2022.

Target price is $12.02 Current Price is $7.52 Difference: $4.5

If CHN meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 60% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 1.0

CUP COUNTPLUS LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $0.76

Wilsons rates ((CUP)) as Market Weight (3) -

Wilsons notes there appeared early signs of improvement for CountPlus in the first half, although the company's reported earnings of $5.7m, up 30.5% year-on-year, marked a -7.0% miss on the broker's forecast.

Looking ahead, the broker is cautious of the new CEO's strategy. Earnings forecasts decrease -4.9% and -10.6% in FY22 and FY23.

The Market Weight rating and target price of $0.79 are retained.

This report was published on March 4, 2022.

Target price is $0.79 Current Price is $0.76 Difference: $0.03

If CUP meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.90 cents and EPS of 4.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.51.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.60 cents and EPS of 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.67.

