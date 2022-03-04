The Overnight Report: Reliving The Eighties

Daily Market Reports | 8:57 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7068.00 – 58.00 – 0.81% S&P ASX 200 7151.40 + 34.70 0.49% S&P500 4363.49 – 23.05 – 0.53% Nasdaq Comp 13537.94 – 214.08 – 1.56% DJIA 33794.66 – 96.69 – 0.29% S&P500 VIX 30.48 – 0.26 – 0.85% US 10-year yield 1.84 – 0.02 – 1.13% USD Index 97.77 + 0.39 0.40% FTSE100 7238.85 – 190.71 – 2.57% DAX30 13698.40 – 301.71 – 2.16%

By Greg Peel

Ever Resourceful

Excitable investors followed the bounce on Wall Street in pushing the ASX200 up 80 points in the morning yesterday, ahead of an afternoon fade-out. When the closing bell rang it was all about resources.

With the oils breaching US$110/bbl, energy rose 2.6% and utilities 1.3%, and materials also rose 2.6% on further moves up in iron ore, coal, lithium and base metal prices.

If we dismiss the -2.3% fall for consumer staples, as both the big supermarkets went ex, healthcare (-1.3%) was the only major drag as it would appear a surging Aussie dollar is biting.

To that point we note Australia’s trade surplus rose to $12.89bn in January when economists had forecast $9.05bn. Exports were up 8%, driven by iron ore and coal, and imports down -2%.

The Australian ten-year yield gained 9 points to 2.16%, but this didn’t do much for the financials sector, with insurers rather damp.

Building approvals fell -27.9% in January but we can put that down to omicron.

The Aussie is up another 0.3% over 24 hours.

An up and down session on Wall Street overnight has the S&P500 down -0.7% and our futures down -0.8% this morning. This is curious given surging commodity prices have been countering Wall Street sentiment all week. While oil prices have taken a breather, base metal and iron ore prices have surged again, and gold is higher once more.

Maybe a Russian oligarch has a sell order on.

Among individual stocks, PointsBet Holdings ((PBH)) jumped 18.2% to top the index yesterday on reports of pending betting shop consolidation in the US market. As has been the case during covid of an explosion in video streaming services, online gambling has also exploded as state after state admit they can’t control illegal sports betting and legalise instead.

But the betting shops can’t all be winners.

The next four stocks on the index top five winners’ board yesterday were a coal miner, two lithium miners and a nickel miner.

On the other side of the ledger, fund managers and Zip Co ((Z1P)) continued to get hammered.

There are fewer stocks going ex today ahead of a surge next week. Index rebalancing will be announced today.

If the local market is under pressure today, it will likely reflect a desire not to go home long ahead of a weekend during a war.

The Volcker Rule

At a second day of testimony to Congress last night, Fed chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the plan had been to implement a series of rate hikes this year but the Ukrainian situation suggests the FOMC needs to “tread carefully”.

Yet at the same time, the war and subsequent sanctions will only serve to further increase inflation and the one 25 point hike in March is not going to have much impact. Hence when asked, Powell implied he was prepared to “do a Volcker” [not his words].

Former Fed chair Paul Volcker was the first central banker to address inflation with monetary policy. Following the oil shocks of the seventies, US inflation peaked at 14.8% in 1979, at which point the Fed funds rate was 11.2%. By 1981, Volcker had hiked the funds rate to 20%, knowing full well it would send the US economy into recession, which it did.

By 1983 US inflation was 3%.

Powell suggested last night however that the US economy is much stronger now than it was at the end of the seventies, and hence doing a Volcker did not necessarily imply recession.

Wall Street was bouncing around aimlessly ahead of this piece of testimony, with the Dow fluctuating between down -200 and up 200 before flattening out. Powell’s words sent the Dow down -100 by the close, but more specifically the Nasdaq fell -1.6%.

The US ten-year bond yield, nevertheless, fell -2 points to 1.84%.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1941.00 + 11.80 0.61% Silver (oz) 25.18 – 0.11 – 0.43% Copper (lb) 4.72 + 0.08 1.82% Aluminium (lb) 1.70 + 0.11 6.66% Lead (lb) 1.10 + 0.00 0.14% Nickel (lb) 12.90 + 0.77 6.31% Zinc (lb) 1.80 + 0.09 5.47% West Texas Crude 108.34 – 3.62 – 3.23% Brent Crude 110.76 – 3.79 – 3.31% Iron Ore (t) 153.00 + 8.00 5.52%

“Concerns about supply disruption, historically low global stockpiles and rocketing energy costs have lit a fire under base metals, trumping concerns over the longer term impact of the Ukraine invasion on global growth, rising interest rates in the developed world and a slowing economy in China.” – mining.com

It seems base metal prices only woke up this week when very low levels of inventory held in global exchanges were revealed. Now it’s on for young and old.

Iron ore is back over US$150/t.

Wheat is on track to post its biggest daily gain since 1959. Don’t hoard toilet paper, hoard bread.

With US bond rates steady, gold has moved up again.

Brent crude traded up to US$120/bbl last night and sparked profit-takers into action. No one believes it won’t get there again.

The Aussie is up 0.3% at US$0.7323.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -58 points or -0.8%.

US February jobs numbers tonight.

S&P announces promotions and relegations for the S&P/ASX indices, to become effective in two weeks.

Ampol ((ALD)) and Nick Scali ((NCK)) are a couple of the large ex-divs today.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AKE Allkem Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS BPT Beach Energy Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie CIM Cimic Group Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett CWP Cedar Woods Properties Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans GPT GPT Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie IDX Integral Diagnostics Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie IVC InvoCare Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans KLL Kalium Lakes Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Speculative Buy Morgans MWY Midway Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett ORG Origin Energy Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett WPR Waypoint REIT Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett Z1P Zip Co Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS

