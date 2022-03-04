In Brief: Russia, Financial Stress & House Prices

Australia | 10:00 AM

Weekly Broker Wrap, In Brief: Economic impacts of Russia-Ukraine conflict; financial stress remains low; house prices to moderate.

-War in Ukraine and Russia sanctions will drag on global economic activity

-Financial stress for Australian households remains well below average

-House prices expected to fall with RBA rate hike seen as a cycle-turning event

By Danielle Austin

Russia-Ukraine conflict drags on global gross domestic product

Oxford Economics is predicting the Russia-Ukraine conflict will translate into a loss of global economic growth by no more than -0.2% (GDP) this year but warns the impact on different regions will vary.

Unsurprisingly, Russia and Ukraine are expected to be exposed to the most dramatic shifts. Poland and Turkey, given stronger trade links to Russia, have been identified as being at heightened risk of impacts of the conflict, and wider Europe can also expect significant impact to flow through. Less exposed are both the US and China, with only modest trade links to Russia.

Russia itself could be facing a GDP decline of -4-6% as the nation’s financial markets struggle under the heavy pressure of international sanctions. In the past week since the Russian army crossed the Ukrainian border:

-Russian stocks have declined -20% (up to the stock exchange being shut down this week)

-Russian rouble has declined -19% to the US dollar

-The Russian Central Bank has doubled interest rates to 20%

Oxford Economics expects economic consequences will be felt via financial market effects, commodity pricing shifts and economy and trade impacts.

Given Russia’s role as a key energy provider in Europe, the conflict has already triggered a significant 20% gas price surge across the continent. Commodities likely to face supply disruption, including oil, wheat and copper, have already been impacted by early price surges.

For obvious reasons, any impact on war-torn Ukraine will be a lot worse, with Oxford Economics modeling suggesting a double-digit GDP decline should be expected.