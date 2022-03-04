Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 04, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 12:21 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALX AVA BCI BVS BWX CAJ CSL CUP CYG DSK GNC HTG MTO NAN NUC NXS PBH SHV SIG SLA (2)

PBH POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $4.35

Goldman Sachs rates ((PBH)) as Buy (1) -

PointsBet Holdings delivered 83% sales growth in the first half to $138m and an earnings loss of -$126m, with results weaker than anticipated by Goldman Sachs.The miss was largely attributed to higher corporate costs.

iGaming should launch in Pennsylvania in March, before Sports Wagering and iGaming launch in Ontario in April, with a further seven state launches targeted by end of 2022. Roll out costs see the broker reduce earnings per share forecasts -3%, -2% and -16% through to FY24.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $6.74 from $9.97.

This report was published on March 2, 2022.

Target price is $6.74 Current Price is $4.35 Difference: $2.39

If PBH meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 55% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 95.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.58.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 87.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SHV SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $5.45

Bell Potter rates ((SHV)) as Buy (1) -

Whlie Select Harvests has warned of continued subdued almond market conditions and elevated costs, Bell Potter does expect pricing recovery ahead.

Growing costs are expected to be flat year-on-year, higher than anticipated by the broker, while low almond pricing has Select Harvests product at around $6.00-6.20 per kilogram compared to a long-term average of $7.70 per kilogram.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $6.85 from $7.10.

This report was published on March 3, 2022.

Target price is $6.85 Current Price is $5.45 Difference: $1.4

If SHV meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 21.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.83.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 30.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.17.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SIG SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Health & Nutrition - Overnight Price: $0.50

Shaw and Partners rates ((SIG)) as Buy (1) -

Sigma Healthcare upgraded full year guidance, expecting earnings growth of 10-15% on the previous comparable period compared to prior guidance of a -10% decline. Shaw and Partners notes rapid antigen test sales drove the increase.

The company benefited from a sudden increase in demand for the diagnostic tool in the month leading up to its financial year close. Shaw and Partners notes a profit loss of -$5-10m is still expected for the year, with results to be released in late March.

The Buy rating and target price of $0.60 are retained.

This report was published on March 3, 2022.

Target price is $0.60 Current Price is $0.50 Difference: $0.1

If SIG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.51, suggesting upside of 2.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in January.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.1, implying annual growth of -15.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.30 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.1, implying annual growth of 19.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SLA SILK LASER AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $3.55

Jarden rates ((SLA)) as Buy (1) -

First half earnings (EBITDA) for Silk Laser Australia beat Jarden's estimate by more than 29% due to lower-than-expected employee, marketing and other expenses.

While the analyst notes a positive trading update for the first eight weeks of the 2H, concerns remain over covid impacts on the Western Australian company-owned stores after the mid-March border reopening. The target slips to $5.97 from $6.10. Buy.

Interestingly, management noted the potential for an international expansion, which could be run in parallel with a clinic rollout program in Australia.

This report was published on March 4, 2022.

Target price is $5.97 Current Price is $3.55 Difference: $2.42

If SLA meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 68% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 14.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.32.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 26.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.60.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((SLA)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons nominates Silk Laser Australia as a clear result winner within the Healthcare sector from the recent reporting season.

The broker previously maintained its Overweight rating and $5.25 target price after 1H results showed strong 7% like-for-like

growth across their combined Silk and ASC/TCC networks.

In September 2021, the company acquired the Australian Skin Clinics and The Cosmetic Clinic in New Zealand.

Three days earlier, on March 3, Wilsons reported Silk Laser delivered a strong first half result in challenging trading conditions, with the company delivering 7% group like-for-like growth. Revenue of $40.5m was up 32% on the previous comparable period and a 28% forecast beat.

Segmentally, Australian Skin Clinic locations, more exposed to covid lockdowns, saw a strong rebound of 15% like-for like growth while Silk Laser locations reported 2% like-for-like growth. Looking ahead, the company's e-commerce platform will launch in March.

The Overweight rating and target price of $5.25 are retained.

This report was published on March 4, 2022.

Target price is $5.25 Current Price is $3.55 Difference: $1.7

If SLA meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 17.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.52.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 23.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.17.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources