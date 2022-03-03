Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 03, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:36 AM

AKP ALQ AOF APX BIO BTN DDR DSE EOS EVO FZO GDG IGO IVC MTO MVP OVN SFR SHM SIG TOY WPR

AKP AUDIO PIXELS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $19.12

Petra Capital rates ((AKP)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital believes the key positive from Audio Pixels' FY21 results is the ongoing progress towards mass production of its audio chip. The company recently announced a manufacturing agreement with a China-based semiconductor manufacturer.

The agreement coincides with substantial completion of the designs for the company's demonstration systems for customer validations.

The analyst estimates the company has sufficient cash (less than six months funding) to validate its digital speaker. A capital raise in 2022 is assumed.

Forecasts are unchanged and the broker maintains its Buy rating and $38.48 target.

This report was published on March 1, 2022.

Target price is $38.48 Current Price is $19.12 Difference: $19.36

If AKP meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 101% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Forecast for FY22:

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 36.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 53.11.

ALQ ALS LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $12.81

Jarden rates ((ALQ)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral (2) -

ALS Ltd has alleviated concern that its Geochemistry business would not be able to deliver on growth expectations, with strength in sampling flows and pricing largely driving Jarden's updates.

The company also updated its earnings outlook; net profit guidance for FY22 increases to $260-265m from the $242-252m guided to in first half results. Earnings per share forecasts have increased 7.4%, 5.0% and 2.9% through to FY24.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral and the target price increases to $13.80 from $13.25.

This report was published on March 2, 2022.

Target price is $13.80 Current Price is $12.81 Difference: $0.99

If ALQ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $13.65, suggesting upside of 6.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 33.00 cents and EPS of 54.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 53.0, implying annual growth of 48.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 58.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 58.9, implying annual growth of 11.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 34.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

AOF AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.50

Moelis rates ((AOF)) as Hold (3) -

The first half operating result for Australian Unity Office Fund was largely in-line with the expectations held by Moelis. Guidance remains unchanged.

The broker maintains a Hold rating given the top three tenants, who account for 59% of income, are likely to partially/wholly vacate over the next three years, combined with meaningful capital requirements.

The analyst lowers earnings estimates, factoring in increased down-time following pending expiries, though the $2.38 target remains unchanged.

This report was published on March 2, 2022.

Target price is $2.38 Current Price is $2.50 Difference: minus $0.12 (current price is over target).

If AOF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately minus 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 15.20 cents and EPS of 18.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.59.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 10.20 cents and EPS of 12.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.16.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

APX APPEN LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $7.22

Canaccord Genuity rates ((APX)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Cannacord Genuity reviews Appen's prospects after the market dumped the shares in response to a narrow earnings (EBITDA) miss (one of several) and the cessation of forward guidance.

While the stock has bounced off a 52-week low, the broker considers EBITDA guidance to be unreliable and believes the cessation of guidance to be sensible. The broker notes the main problem is the lack of revenue visibility given revenue is skewed heavily to the fourth quarter.

Cannacord Genuity is switching focus to the five-year plan and $900m revenue target, which implies a 15% compound annual growth rate, and says, if achieved, Appen would appear severely undervalued.

The broker has rejigged its modelling to backweight revenue growth, assuming later growth, and adjusts the target price closer to the weighted average cost of capital with a slight premium to create a margin for safety. Forecasts fall -24% to -25% in FY22.

Target price falls to $8 from $12.70. Rating downgraded to Hold from Buy.

This report was published on March 2, 2022.

Target price is $8.00 Current Price is $7.22 Difference: $0.78

If APX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $8.21, suggesting upside of 13.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.08 cents and EPS of 32.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.49. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 37.9, implying annual growth of 22.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.09 cents and EPS of 36.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 38.5, implying annual growth of 1.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

