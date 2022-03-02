Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 02, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:03 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

NSR NATIONAL STORAGE REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.55

Jarden rates ((NSR)) as Sell (5) -

Significant upside potential exists to National Storage's net tangible assets according to Jarden, following the company's first half update. Noting occupancy, rate and revenue per square metre all continue to grow ahead of expectations, the broker sees further upside potential.

Looking forward, a growing pipeline of development projects coupled with proven returns on completed projects looks attractive, and suggests further room to capitalise on inorganic growth.

The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underweight and the target price increases to $2.60 from $2.20.

This report was published on February 25, 2022.

Target price is $2.60 Current Price is $2.55 Difference: $0.05

If NSR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.54, suggesting downside of -0.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 9.50 cents and EPS of 10.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.1, implying annual growth of -66.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 10.20 cents and EPS of 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.7, implying annual growth of 5.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

REH REECE LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $20.19

JP Morgan rates ((REH)) as Underweight (5) -

While JP Morgan determines from 1H results that Reece is delivering price rises to cover raw material inflation and showing leverage to US housing demand, the fact remains the valuation is rich.

It's estimated shares are trading at a 70% average premium to building material peers.

The broker sees better value elsewhere in the sector and maintains its Underweight rating and lowers its price target to $17.60 from $18.

After trialing a few formats, the company has decided to roll out Reece-branded stores in the US.

This report was published on February 28, 2022.

Target price is $17.60 Current Price is $20.19 Difference: minus $2.59 (current price is over target).

If REH meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately minus 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $18.91, suggesting downside of -6.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 25.00 cents and EPS of 57.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 56.6, implying annual growth of 28.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 23.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.7.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 29.00 cents and EPS of 66.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 64.7, implying annual growth of 14.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.2.

Market Sentiment: -0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WZR WISR LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $0.14

Moelis rates ((WZR)) as Buy (1) -

Wisr reported revenue of $26.2m in the first half, up 163% on the previous comparable period, and originations of $268m, up 21% on the previous half and driving a closing loan book of $565m. Moelis expects the company to achieve a $1bn loan book by December.

Average interest yield declines and pressures on borrowing costs have seen a compression of the broker's medium term net interest margin expectations. The broker anticipates a 2.1% earnings margin in FY24, compared to the company's 3-4% margin guidance.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $0.27 from $0.39.

This report was published on February 28, 2022.

Target price is $0.27 Current Price is $0.14 Difference: $0.13

If WZR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 93% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.50.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources