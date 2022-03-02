Aussie Dollar: Watching For A Breakout

Technicals | 10:58 AM

Bottom Line 01/03/22

Daily Trend: Up

Weekly Trend: Up

Monthly Trend: Down

Support Levels: 69.18 / 68.04

Resistance Levels: 72.51 / 74.99 / 75.66

Note: The Chart above is not of the spot AUDUSD per se but of a proxy ETF traded on the Philadelphia Currency Exchange which allows access for the smaller player. In the US.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE