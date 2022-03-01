Uranium Week: Geopolitics In Play

Weekly Reports | 11:32 AM

The lack of sanctions, to date, on Russian energy exports led to the spot uranium price taking off last week.

-Sanction relief spurs uranium price

-Some companies taking their own measures

-Utility interest becoming more urgent

By Greg Peel

It’s been a bit of a wild ride for the uranium price in 2022 so far, which kicked off with political unrest in Kazakhstan driving a single day’s jump in the spot price of US$3.85/lb in early January on supply fears.

Those fears soon abated, but then the Fed made its policy about-face and turmoil in financial markets in general led to buyers disappearing from the uranium market.

Now we have the Ukraine invasion, leading initially to talk of sanctions, then to the imposition of some sanctions, and now more sanctions, but so far Russia’s energy exports have been left untouched, specifically due to the crisis it would cause in Europe.

The spot uranium price responded by being unmoved the week before last, and still unmoved early last week, until it was confirmed the list of sanctions did not include energy. Industry consultant TradeTech’s weekly spot price indicator jumped US$3.75 to US$47.00/lb.

The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust was in there buying again, of course, as the fund experienced a jump in investor interest, but buyers included other speculative funds and traders, and even utilities.

TradeTech reports 2mlbs U3O8 equivalent changing hands last week, of which 1.8mlbs were transacted the day the sanction list was disclosed.