Leading Connected Wellness Brand RENPHO Releases AI Smart Bike in Australia and New Zealand

The award-winning AI Smart Bike offers an at-home AI personal training solution in a compact package with competitive pricing

SYDNEY, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – RENPHO , a global leader in designing smart products for healthy living, has launched the RENPHO AI Smart Bike nationwide in Australia and New Zealand. This product provides a personalised home workout experience for users based on their specific level of fitness, without any additional costs or monthly subscription fees.



RENPHO AI Smart Bike

"The aim was to develop a world-class product at an affordable price point, catering to a broader range of users, whether novice or prosumer," said Vernon Mikhael, Australia and New Zealand Country Manager of RENPHO. "We want to help people find easy and impactful ways to achieve wellness in their daily lives, with a full suite of connected products to keep them on track."

The RENPHO AI Smart Bike works with a downloadable AI Gym app to offer 6 training modes and over 70+ courses including customised power courses, video classes with certified Les Mills trainers, scenic rides around the world, circuit races and more. The bike can track performance and distill not only feedback, but also generate routines tailored to the user – making for a truly personalised workout comparable to one with a personal trainer. Its Functional Threshold Power (FTP) technology automatically assesses the performance of users and adjusts workouts to their personal difficulty.

Able to connect to any fitness app, think of this as your one-size-fits-all indoor fitness solution, combining enhanced precision with training courses and advanced tech features all in the free RENPHO app, allowing consumers to connect their favourite devices and programs with ease. The app even allows allows users to download free tracks featuring destinations from all around the world, creating a unique at-home workout experience to keep users motivated.

The RENPHO AI Smart Bike, already popular with customers across the globe, recently receiving award-winning acclaim as an accessible and cost-effective alternative to other premium fitness solutions on the market today.

The RENPHO AI Smart Bike is available for purchase at AU.RENPHO.com.

About RENPHO

Founded in 2015, RENPHO was born with the vision to empower people worldwide to improve all aspects of their life by granting a passport to their own health data. Its mission is to create a growing ecosystem of smart lifestyle products that provide advanced solutions which are essential, accessible and every day. Widely recognized for its smart weight scales and massage products, RENPHO continues to be a leading innovator in health & wellness technology, developing products that are carefully researched to enhance people’s health, fitness and wellness journey. To learn more, visit RENPHO.com or follow RENPHO on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , TikTok and LinkedIn .

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1756261/RENPHO_AI_Smart_Bike.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1756262/RENPHO_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

