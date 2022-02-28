Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 28, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 3:56 PM

ABC ADBRI LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $3.24

Jarden rates ((ABC)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral (2) -

First half results for Adbri were better than the market expected, according to Jarden, and management were upbeat, particularly on the pricing outlook for cement. The broker lifts its FY22/23 EPS estimates by 41.6% and 34.0% and raises its target to $3.55 from $3.

The rating is also upgraded to Overweight from Neutral, with the analyst expecting strong growth to continue in FY22 due to residential construction activity and infrastructure tenders.

The broker estimates the earnings (EBITDA) margin can improve to 21.3% in FY22 versus 17.3% in FY21, as a result of product price increases, strong volumes and cost efficiencies.

This report was published on February 28, 2022.

Target price is $3.55 Current Price is $3.24 Difference: $0.31

If ABC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.56, suggesting upside of 8.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 18.50 cents and EPS of 26.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.23. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.8, implying annual growth of 16.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 17.90 cents and EPS of 25.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.6, implying annual growth of 3.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BVS BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $1.67

Goldman Sachs rates ((BVS)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

Higher costs and pipeline delays have seen Bravura Solutions' updated full year profit guidance fall -19-32% below Goldman Sachs' forecast. Year-on-year revenue growth of more than 10% is still expected.

Better than expected first half results, but the broker notes slow pipeline conversion has driven stock underperformance. Long-term contract terms also impact margins as labour costs rise. Earnings per share forecasts decrease -31%, -31% and -24% through to FY24.

The rating is downgraded to Neutral from Buy and the target price decreases to $1.90 from $3.70.

This report was published on February 26, 2022.

Target price is $1.90 Current Price is $1.67 Difference: $0.23

If BVS meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 10.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.70.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 12.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.79%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.92.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BWX BWX LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $2.48

Moelis rates ((BWX)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Following 1H results for BWX, Moelis downgrades FY22-24 EPS forecasts by around -30% to capture a slower offshore roll-out, while higher assumed marketing costs mostly offset gross margin improvements from the new factory.

Despite lowered forecasts, the broker highlights a portfolio of high quality brands, in particular Sukin and Go-To, both of which have large potential in the US. The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and it's felt the company is also a potential takeover target.

While store closures and weaker foot traffic during covid lockdowns weighed, management retained guidance and noted sales momentum from the 2Q continues into the 3Q. Target moves to $4.16.

This report was published on February 28, 2022.

Target price is $4.16 Current Price is $2.48 Difference: $1.68

If BWX meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 68% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.40, suggesting upside of 121.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.60 cents and EPS of 10.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.3, implying annual growth of -22.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.3.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.50 cents and EPS of 13.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.0, implying annual growth of 27.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.4.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources