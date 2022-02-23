Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 23, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Feb 23 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

3PL A2M ADH BRG BSL CDA ESK EVN FBU GTK IRE JAN NWL NWS OML OZL PWR SHL

OZL OZ MINERALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $24.85

JP Morgan rates ((OZL)) as Neutral (3) -

JP Morgan retains its $24 target price for OZ Minerals following broadly in-line FY21 results. There was no change to FY22 guidance and a full year dividend of 34cps was declared (18cps final).

As the stock price is currently above the broker's target price, a Neutral rating is retained.

JP Morgan continues to like OZ Minerals for an attractive pure-play copper exposure and the growth outlook.

This report was published on February 22, 2022.

Target price is $24.00 Current Price is $24.85 Difference: minus $0.85 (current price is over target).

If OZL meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $25.21, suggesting upside of 0.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 45.00 cents and EPS of 150.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 148.8, implying annual growth of -6.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 23.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.9.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 47.00 cents and EPS of 157.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.89%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 119.2, implying annual growth of -19.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.1.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PWR PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $2.70

Moelis rates ((PWR)) as Buy (1) -

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' first half results exceeded company guidance, with profit of $36.3m not only up 35% on the previous comparable period but a 3-9% beat on the $32-34m guidance range as noted by Moelis.

While the company expects limited pressure on new vehicle margins in the coming half the broker expects a more subdued seasonal lift on supply shortages. Demand remains strong and order book growth amid supply lags should support margins to the end of FY22.

Earnings per share forecasts updated 9% in FY22, 0% in FY23 and -5% in FY24.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $4.69 from $4.79.

This report was published on February 22, 2022.

Target price is $4.69 Current Price is $2.70 Difference: $1.99

If PWR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 74% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 20.20 cents and EPS of 34.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.83.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 19.00 cents and EPS of 28.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.57.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SHL SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $35.49

Goldman Sachs rates ((SHL)) as Buy (1) -

Sonic Healthcare's first half sales and earnings were a -3% miss on forecasts and Goldman Sachs warns the company's revenue benefit from covid PCR tests, the primary earnings driver for the last two years, cannot be sustained long-term.

The broker expects the decline will be most significant in FY23, and notes base business recovery and the deployment of capital following a period of strong cash generation will be key to share price performance.

The company is yet to provide full year guidance given unpredictability in the outlook.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price decreases to $38.70 from $40.70.

This report was published on February 22, 2022.

Target price is $38.70 Current Price is $35.49 Difference: $3.21

If SHL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $39.35, suggesting upside of 10.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 81.00 cents and EPS of 322.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 302.8, implying annual growth of 9.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 100.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.7.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 125.00 cents and EPS of 167.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 182.9, implying annual growth of -39.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 107.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface. This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

As part of emerging new trends overseas, The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition also includes providers of sponsored research. Readers should bear in mind, sponsored research, while not necessarily of lower quality, has the embedded complication that the company that is the subject of the research has paid for this research. Providers of sponsored research that can potentially be included in this Report are Breakaway Research, Edison Investment Research, Independent Investment Research, NDF Research, Pitt Street Research, and TMT Analytics.

Decisions about inclusions in this Report are made independently of the providers of stock market research and at full discretion of the team of journalists responsible for content at FNArena. Inclusion does not equal endorsement, in any way, shape or form. This Report is provided for informational purposes only.