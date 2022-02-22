ListedReserve partners with Coin Metrics

PR NewsWire | Feb 22 2022

SYDNEY, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – ListedReserve has partnered with Coin Metrics for the provision of transparent and independent digital asset pricing for their flagship Managed Fund.

The partnership will provide an empirically tested pricing methodology that is robust to outliers and market manipulation, to ensure the integrity of the unit pricing of ListedReserve’s product offerings. In using the Coin Metrics Reference Rates, ListedReserve products will adhere to global financial best practices, including the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks.

ListedReserve’s Chief Investment Officer, Daniel Pickering, says "We are delighted to partner with Coin Metrics, whose robust methodology has helped us deliver reliable daily pricing to clients. Our fund continues to grow and we are now able to accept new clients on a daily basis."

CoinMetrics CEO, Tim Rice, added "Given price variability across crypto exchanges, having a reliable whole-market price is important for the proper valuation of institutional portfolios. We are delighted ListedReserve has chosen to adopt our product suite."

About ListedReserve

ListedReserve is an investment firm based in Sydney, Australia specialising in digital asset investments. We believe digital currency and distributed ledger technology will drive significant global economic, technological and social change.

We aim to provide investors with high quality investment funds to access digital assets through trusted, transparent and liquid investment vehicles.

ListedReserve provides:

Experience: Our team has over 20 years of technology industry experience. Our team have been investing in digital assets since 2013.

Security : Easier than buying, storing and managing your own assets, we use top tier, independent custodians to secure investor assets.

: Easier than buying, storing and managing your own assets, we use top tier, independent custodians to secure investor assets. Transparency : Australian-domiciled fund manager with regular reporting, investment and redemption processes.

To learn more, please visit www.listedreserve.com

About Coin Metrics

Coin Metrics is a comprehensive financial data provider for digital asset institutions. Their CM Reference Rates platform streams price benchmarks and provides transparent, reliable pricing for more than 300 digital assets. Rates are produced either hourly with human review or automated in real-time every second. The technology adheres to IOSCO Principles of Financial Benchmarks and all calculation methodologies are governed by an oversight committee.

To learn more, please visit www.coinmetrics.io

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms