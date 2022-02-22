Allkem: Keep An Eye

Technicals | Feb 22 2022

By Michael Gable

US markets were closed overnight, but the choppiness continues for now. After the falls at the end of January, stocks need some more time to develop some good set-ups. Today's research has a chart on a stock which is not ready now, but we can see that it is starting to shape up as a potential buy and it should just be a matter of time now -- Allkem ((AKE)).

[Note: Allkem was created from the merger of lithium miners Galaxy Resources and Orecobre.]