Allkem: Keep An Eye

Technicals | Feb 22 2022

By Michael Gable 

US markets were closed overnight, but the choppiness continues for now. After the falls at the end of January, stocks need some more time to develop some good set-ups. Today's research has a chart on a stock which is not ready now, but we can see that it is starting to shape up as a potential buy and it should just be a matter of time now -- Allkem ((AKE)).

[Note: Allkem was created from the merger of lithium miners Galaxy Resources and Orecobre.]

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Today’s Financial Calendar – 23-02-2022

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-02-2022

Feb 22 2022 - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Pure Speculation

Feb 22 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Allkem: Keep An Eye

Feb 22 2022 - Technicals
5
ESG Focus: Environmental Cost Of Fast Fashion

Feb 22 2022 - ESG Focus

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Clean And Green

Feb 08 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 04-02-22

Feb 07 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 07-02-2022

Feb 07 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
The Short Report – 10 Feb 2022

Feb 10 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Next Week At A Glance – 7-11 Feb 2022

Feb 04 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 11-02-22

Feb 14 2022 - Weekly Reports