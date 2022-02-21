ESET announces new brand positioning: Progress. Protected.

PR NewsWire | Feb 21 2022

Global leader in digital security to champion innovation and empower progressive change for society through a fully integrated marketing and communications campaign

SYDNEY, Feb 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – ESET , a global leader in digital security, today announces its new branding with the tagline ‘Progress. Protected.’. This new brand proposition will be supported with a fully integrated campaign which will be executed throughout 2022 in which leaders in science, education, innovation, and space exploration discuss progress from their specialist point of view.

With digital, video, print and Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, ESET will celebrate progress within technology by spotlighting a number of fascinating thought leaders across a range of fields – including former astronaut Chris Hadfield and cultural anthropologist Dr Mimi Ito – who will provide their own inspiring insights on what progress in technology means to them and how it’s helping to change the world for the better.

This new brand positioning was inspired by the insight that while the power of human ideas remains the leading catalyst for the world’s progression today, progress is advanced via the connectivity provided by technology, which needs protecting. Human and technological progress is now more vulnerable than ever to attack, and ESET is positioned to protect the continued advancement of this innovation through the provision of its industry-leading security software and services.

ESET is introducing the concept of Progress. Protected. in a series of high-level brand films shot by Academy Award nominated documentary filmmaker Hubert Davies. These thought leaders’ insights will be brought to life with powerful, bespoke illustrations created by four top-class artists: John Tomac, Jun Cen, Marcellus Hall and Bruno Mangyoku, and executed through digital, print and OOH advertising.

ESET will celebrate these champions of progress in their own fields, who have been carefully selected by ESET as they show the power of human progress:

Chris Hadfield , astronaut, engineer, pilot, and author of four international bestsellers– for his work in promoting technological progress and innovation via collaboration, and his unique perspective on our world. Read more here.

, astronaut, engineer, pilot, and author of four international bestsellers– for his work in promoting technological progress and innovation via collaboration, and his unique perspective on our world. Read more here. Dr. Mimi Ito , cultural anthropologist, Professor in Residence at the Humanities Research Institute at the University of California – for her research into and promotion of youth enablement in technology for a safe and progressive future.

, cultural anthropologist, Professor in Residence at the Humanities Research Institute at the – for her research into and promotion of youth enablement in technology for a safe and progressive future. Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson , marine biologist, co-founder of the non-profit think tank Urban Ocean Lab , co-founder of the climate initiative The All We Can Save Project and co-creator of the podcast How to Save a Planet – for her work in ocean conservation and raising awareness of climate solutions to secure the future of our planet.

, marine biologist, co-founder of the non-profit think tank , co-founder of the climate initiative The All We Can Save Project and co-creator of the podcast How to Save a Planet – for her work in ocean conservation and raising awareness of climate solutions to secure the future of our planet. Steven Johnson , author of thirteen books focusing on the intersection of science, technology and personal experience, and host of the PBS/BBC series How We Got To Now and Extra Life – for his research into the history of transformative ideas and the role diversity plays in creating the most innovative solutions for the present and future.

"The world continues to move forward at pace. When ESET was founded, the Internet was in its infancy. Now technology is part of everything we do and is central to the continued advancement of our society," explains Richard Marko, CEO of ESET. "Most of the time, technology does just what it is supposed to, but to ensure continued progress in the digital age, we need someone to question what’s going on in the background. I believe that is an important task for our company, as to protect technology means to protect progress itself."

"If we imagine for a moment, losing the contributions to our progress and future made by our "Champions" and other everyday heroes, it becomes clear exactly what is at stake. That is why ESET places great importance on the technology, research and corporate responsibility initiatives that we pursue with our colleagues, customers, partners and the communities in which we operate." adds Marko.

ESET Australia Country Manager Kelly Johnson says the rebrand comes at an exciting time as the company opens its new offices in Australia. "ESET may be Australia’s best kept secret in the security space, but the company has been protecting progress for more than 30 years. From its roots in anti-virus software to today being at the global forefront of cybersecurity research, with hundreds of experts in our 13 R&D centres all around the world, ESET ensures that our protection is always ready for the next step of progress in technology. With this new brand positioning and campaign, plus our investment in new offices in Sydney and an expansion to our local team, we hope Australians will discover ESET’s passion for progress through technology."

Videos:

Chris Hadfield https://youtu.be/h89SS1lZDaE

Dr. Mimi Ito https://youtu.be/NAAC2g4wHZM

Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson https://youtu.be/_wyP6XfaVMk

Steven Johnson https://youtu.be/BDOqlMKPMso

Visit www.eset.com/au/progress-protected/ to learn more about the Progress. Protected. campaign.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defences in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centres worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

