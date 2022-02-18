Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 18, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:01 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABY BRG CSL (2) EBO EHL FBU HPI IPH LRK NWL PME RDY (2) SIG TAH WHC

ABY ADORE BEAUTY GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $2.36

Shaw and Partners rates ((ABY)) as Buy (1) -

Adore Beauty Group's first half results were better than Shaw and Partners expected despite the impacts of covid. The company reported 18% revenue and sales increases, with sales momentum continuing into the early second half.

Earnings were down -27% on the previous comparable period, not unexpected as the company had guided to increased investment. Looking ahead, the company is on track to launch its first private label skin care brand in the fourth quarter.

Shaw and Partners finds Adore Beauty Group positioned for long-term growth and continued benefit from the ongoing shift to digital retail. Already the category leader, the broker expects the company to further increase market share.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $3.50 from $6.00.

This report was published on February 15, 2022.

Target price is $3.50 Current Price is $2.36 Difference: $1.14

If ABY meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 76.13.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $30.10

Wilsons rates ((BRG)) as Market Weight (3) -

Breville Group's 1H normalised profit was 5.4% higher than Wilsons had forecast, despite lost sales from supply chain headwinds in Nth America, increased marketing costs and volatile input costs.

The broker applies a 50% valuation premium versus more mature peers, due to the growth strategy and attractive margins. The target rises to $30 from $26.69 and the Market-weight rating remains.

Management guides to ongoing supply chain and inflationary pressures and a ramp-up in R&D and technology costs. More positively, price increases will be implemented strategically.

This report was published on February 17, 2022.

Target price is $30.00 Current Price is $30.10 Difference: minus $0.1 (current price is over target).

If BRG meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $33.03, suggesting upside of 9.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 74.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.8, implying annual growth of 16.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 30.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 87.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.60. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 88.9, implying annual growth of 15.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CSL CSL LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $277.00

Jarden rates ((CSL)) as Buy (2) -

CSL's 1H profit was 24% ahead of Jarden's forecast and a nearly 18% beat versus the consensus estimate, with earnings (EBIT) from Seqirus 21% ahead of consensus.

Management believes Behring margins will bottom in the 2H and Northern Hemisphere flu season earnings margins are sustainable.

In short, the broker believes company earnings have also reached a nadir, with significant upside from scale benefits. Margins are expected to expand as plasma collections return to pre-covid levels and increase thereafter.

The Overweight rating is unchanged and the target price rises to $357.4 from $349.9.

This report was published on February 17, 2022.

Target price is $357.40 Current Price is $277.00 Difference: $80.4

If CSL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $317.42, suggesting upside of 14.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 210.70 cents and EPS of 670.65 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 41.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 685.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 295.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 40.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 364.15 cents and EPS of 789.04 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 824.2, implying annual growth of 20.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 351.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.6.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((CSL)) as Overweight (1) -

Following CSL's strong overall 1H result, according to Wilsons, and upgraded guidance, the Overweight rating and $350 target price are maintained.

While guidance was maintained, the broker explains it was really increased, now that it includes -US$90-100m of Vifor transaction costs.

Wilsons believes the scale, scope and efficiency of the company's IG/albumin collection appears to be recovering, and the 1H likely marked the bottom for supply.

Should plasma collection costs have moved structurally higher, as the broker believes, then CSL's advantage of being the lowest-cost producer has only been deferred by covid.

This report was published on February 17, 2022.

Target price is $350.00 Current Price is $277.00 Difference: $73

If CSL meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $317.42, suggesting upside of 14.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 295.62 cents and EPS of 645.12 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.94. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 685.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 295.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 40.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 355.42 cents and EPS of 809.06 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.24. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 824.2, implying annual growth of 20.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 351.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.6.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources