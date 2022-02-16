Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 16, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:29 AM

AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $7.41

Shaw and Partners rates ((AD8)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners' sales forecasts was met though the H1 bottom line slightly missed, but the broker makes it clear: the latter is of no importance.

The future directory for Audinate Group remains positive, says the broker, with current headwinds deemed to be temporary. Earnings estimates have reduced, which leads to a lower price target; $11.75 instead of $12.

Buy rating is unchanged. Audinate reaching profitability seems to have been pushed out by 12 months, to FY24.

This report was published on February 15, 2022.

Target price is $11.75 Current Price is $7.41 Difference: $4.34

If AD8 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 59% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $10.60, suggesting upside of 43.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 168.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -9.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 224.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 1852.5.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DGL DGL GROUP LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $2.79

Bell Potter rates ((DGL)) as Buy (1) -

DGL Group, the specialty chemicals and logistics company, delivered preliminary 1H results well ahead of Bell Potter's expectations. Moreover,earnings guidance was estimated to be a 30% upgrade to the FY22consensus estimate.

The analyst attributes the 160bps margin expansion to some earlier than expected network benefits from acquisitions completed during the first half.

The broker seeslarge network upside for thechemicals, transport and liquid waste vertical. The target rises to $3.05 from $3 and the Buy rating is unchanged.

This report was published on February 11, 2022.

Target price is $3.05 Current Price is $2.79 Difference: $0.26

If DGL meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.83.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.60.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DXI DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.19

Moelis rates ((DXI)) as Hold (3) -

Following 1H results, Moelis suggests recent share price falls provide a relatively attractive time to acquireshares in Dexus Industria REIT, despite maintaining a Hold rating.

Over the past year strong leasing outcomes have underpinned the portfolio, explains the analyst.

While the development pipeline is a minor drag on earnings, the broker notes this also represents medium-term growth potential for net tangible assets (NTA) and earnings.

Moelis' target price rises to $3.47 from $3.43, due toa lower cost of debt and increased capital deployment at Jandakot in Perth.

This report was published on February 10, 2022.

Target price is $3.47 Current Price is $3.19 Difference: $0.28

If DXI meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 17.30 cents and EPS of 18.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.24.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 17.50 cents and EPS of 19.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.36.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources