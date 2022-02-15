Nintex to Showcase Automation Innovations during Nintex ProcessFest® 2022

PR NewsWire | 9:02 AM

Free virtual conference kicks off on 1 March with global keynote broadcast followed by live local sessions and on-demand content designed to help organisations save time and money by digitally transforming faster

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced it will demonstrate how easy it is for organisations in every region of the world to save time and money by digitally transforming their manual, paper-based, and repetitive processes into digital workflows and automated experiences at Nintex ProcessFest® 2022 which begins on Tuesday, 1 March 2022, at 12 p.m. Eastern.

To register for this free process automation event, visit https://www.nintex.com/nintex-processfest-2022/.

"The demand to transform the way people work is urgent for every workplace, from commercial enterprises to government agencies," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "At Nintex ProcessFest®, we’ll highlight how organisations can leverage the breadth and depth of the Nintex Process Platform to quickly map, automate and optimise organisational-wide processes and improve customer and employee experiences."

The road to automation starts at Nintex ProcessFest® 2022

This year’s keynote features a new end-to-end demo which leverages every capability of the Nintex Process Platform to transform a manual corporate car leasing process into a fully-digital experience, as well as new Nintex customer success stories from Capital Group, ClaimCare, and GM Financial. Nintex product experts will also share process intelligence and automation innovations and the Nintex product roadmap for a look into the future, including enhancements to Nintex Promapp® and its next generation platform, Nintex Workflow Cloud, which includes more than 100 connectors.

Nintex ProcessFest® 2022 includes live local sessions in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe Middle East and Africa regions each featuring a product expert panel, customer panel, and drive-thru Q&A session. Participants are encouraged to network in real-time as they learn automation best practices from Nintex experts, digital workplace insights from industry-leading organisations, and how this year’s keynote demo was built leveraging the easy-to-use and powerful capabilities of Nintex Workflow Cloud.

Event attendees will have exclusive access to support engineers throughout the virtual conference. Attendees can visit the virtual support desks to ask questions, find community resources, and easily schedule a 1:1 meeting with Nintex support engineers. Additionally, 50 customers that attend live will receive a free learning consultation and learning journey based on their goals, skills, and role. Everyone who registers will gain access to more than 30 breakout sessions throughout the event including:

Solutions : Learn how industry leaders implemented Nintex solutions to solve industry and departmental challenges

: Learn how industry leaders implemented Nintex solutions to solve industry and departmental challenges Product : Hear best practices and updates on the latest features and functionality across the Nintex Process Platform

: Hear best practices and updates on the latest features and functionality across the Nintex Process Platform Resources : Drive Nintex adoption with customer success offerings, including courses to advance your skills

: Drive Nintex adoption with customer success offerings, including courses to advance your skills Customer-led: Explore real-world Nintex success stories from Nintex customers and partners

Nintex will also celebrate the 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners and 2021 Nintex Partner Award winners for their achievements, during Nintex ProcessFest® 2022. The 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards are open for nominations now through 11 March 2022. To learn more about the awards and submit a nomination, visit https://www.nintex.com/awards.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

