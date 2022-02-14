Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 14, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:21 AM

EVS ENVIROSUITE LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.19

Sequoia rates ((EVS)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Sequoia Financial Group has initiated coverage on Envirosuite with a Buy (High Risk) rating and 23c target price, noting the company is trading below valuation, has an ESG profile, and that in the aviation industry from which it derives the bulk of its revenue is on the road to recovery.

Envirosuite is a provider of Software-as-a-service solutions that help mitigate corporate environmental effects such as noise, vibration, air and water quality, odour, and dust.

About 67% of the company's revenue is sourced from aviation; Omnis 34% and the newly established division of water (0.1%).

Sequoia notes the Envirosuite has 260 staff in 12 countries and 500 clients in 40 countries, having launched in 20011.

The broker observes that the company has a $4.2bn addressable market; that recent acquisitions are nearing integration completion; and the water division has signed with global consultancy GHD.

This report was published on February 11, 2022.

Target price is $0.23 Current Price is $0.19 Difference: $0.04

If EVS meets the Sequoia target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Sequoia forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 23.75.

Forecast for FY23:

Sequoia forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 38.00.

GEM G8 EDUCATION LIMITED

Childcare - Overnight Price: $1.16

Canaccord Genuity rates ((GEM)) as Hold (3) -

Cannacord Genuity sees positive supply/demand trends for the Long Day Care sector that should support occupancy growth in 2022. A slowing in development activity has coincided with a record number of children enrolled.

Moreover, the broker sees demand trends continuing due to favourable government regulatory changes and a mini baby boom in 2021.

The analyst retains a Hold rating and $1.07 target price for G8 Education.

This report was published on February 11, 2022.

Target price is $1.07 Current Price is $1.16 Difference: minus $0.09 (current price is over target).

If GEM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.15, suggesting downside of -1.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.9.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.0, implying annual growth of 48.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

ING INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $3.56

Goldman Sachs rates ((ING)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

Goldman Sachs expects covid-related pressures to continue to impact on Ingham Group margins given lengthy supply chains.

Ingham Group's near-term margins outlook is determined by feed prices contracted 3-9 months prior, with feed accounting for around 50% of the company's cost of goods sold, and the company is likely to face pricing pressure for the remainder of 2022.

The broker has been Buy rated on Inghams Group since February 2020 but downgrades given limited upside to the current target price.

The rating is downgraded to Neutral from Buy and the target price of $3.75 is retained.

This report was published on February 11, 2022.

Target price is $3.75 Current Price is $3.56 Difference: $0.19

If ING meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.83, suggesting upside of 9.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 23.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.2, implying annual growth of -1.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 29.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.1, implying annual growth of 22.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

