Governance Institute of Australia Taps Industry-Leading Blackboard Learning Solutions

PR NewsWire | Feb 10 2022

The only Australian provider of Chartered Governance Accreditation Invests in Learning Management, Virtual Classroom Solutions to Enhance Professional Education

SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Blackboard, now a part of Anthology , today announced a new partnership with the Governance Institute of Australia to increase educational opportunities for its 43,000 governance and risk management professionals. The Institute will deploy Blackboard’s tailored learning solutions including its learning management system, Blackboard Learn, virtual classroom solution, Blackboard Collaborate, and Blackboard Registration and Management.

As the only Australian provider of chartered governance accreditation, the Governance Institute offers a range of short courses, certificates and postgraduate studies to help further the knowledge and education of governance and risk management professionals.

"The Governance Institute is well known for providing leading edge governance training and accreditation, so partnering with Blackboard to deliver a seamless experience from end to end for students will be crucial to deliver on expectations now and into the future," said Megan Motto, CEO at the Institute. "The intuitive and immersive possibilities that will be created through this partnership will not only put the Institute in front of the market, but will provide a better learning experience and outcomes, therefore delivering on our organisational vision of a stronger society through governance excellence."

The suite of Blackboard solutions will allow the Governance Institute of Australia to provide a unified, data-driven learning experience from registration to graduation. Blackboard Learn enables hybrid learning models that give educators the autonomy to utilise pedagogical best practices. Integrated with Learn, Blackboard Collaborate creates an embedded virtual classroom experience available across devices with an emphasis on encouraging student and faculty engagement. Collaborate delivers a fully interactive environment and enables real-time connections with one student or an entire class so educators can better meet the needs of all learners.

The Governance Institute of Australia will also deploy Blackboard’s Registration and Management solution to provide the Institute with integrated participant registration, enrollment management, e-commerce capabilities, a manager dashboard, and corporate reporting tools. In addition, the integration with Genius affords the Governance Institute of Australia a comprehensive training management solution to facilitate the whole learning lifecycle while also aiding in automating Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) reporting.

"The governance and risk management industry is fast-growing and ever-changing, and we are proud to offer products and services that can meet the evolving learning management needs of organisations like the Governance Institute of Australia," said Yves Dehouck, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Blackboard. "Our powerful, integrated ecosystem of solutions provide institutional partners with the best tools to deliver increased knowledge to the very members they serve."

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1743422/Blackboard_transitional_logo_black.jpg?p=medium600

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms