Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 03, 2022

MDR MEDADVISOR LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.39

Moelis rates ((MDR)) as Buy (1) -

MedAdvisor's December-half cash flow outpaced guidance by 8%, struck largely on stronger like-for-like sales in the US business.

Gross profit margins fell to 49.9% from 55%, meeting Moelis's estimate, and the company guided to FY22 margins between 52% and 54%.

Quarter on quarter, cash in the bank fell to $5.3m from $8.7m but the company is expecting a $4.2m receipt from the covid awareness program and has a $5.5m debt facility, notes the broker.

Buy rating retained. Target price rises to 59c from 52c.

This report was published on January 30, 2022.

Target price is $0.59 Current Price is $0.39 Difference: $0.2

If MDR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 51% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 24.38.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 43.33.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PBH POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $5.04

Jarden rates ((PBH)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden has sharply lowered its target price for PointsBet Holdings to $9.42 from $16.40 in response to the company's December-quarter update, but retains a Buy rating.

Jarden emphasises the effect of moderating promotions in a highly competitive market but spies encouraging data points as the company rapidly expands its footprint across the United States, doubling the company's total addressable market to more than 100m people.

Marketing costs eased, and while Jarden expects sufficient cash is in place to fund operations for a year, the sharp retreat in the company's share price points to expenditure issues over the mid term.

EPS forecasts fall -18% and -29% for FY22 and FY23.

This report was published on January 28, 2022.

Target price is $9.42 Current Price is $5.04 Difference: $4.38

If PBH meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 87% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 96.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.23.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 95.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.31.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

PCK PAINCHEK LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.05

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PCK)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Beds onboarded to PainChek's assessment software increased 20% quarter-on-quarter, and with over half of contracted beds onboarded the company is aiming for completion by end of June but Canaccord Genuity expects the company will miss that deadline.

Covid continues to impact on the migration, and delays will impact on the ability to achieve predicted annual recurring revenue by end of June. The broker remains confident of the company having three operating revenue streams by FY23.

International expansion continues to progress, and PainChek has a pipeline in the vicinity of 30,000 beds, plus the company announced it will partner with Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) to move into the home care market.

The Speculative Buy rating and target price of $0.24 are retained.

This report was published on January 28, 2022.

Target price is $0.24 Current Price is $0.05 Difference: $0.19

If PCK meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 380% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

