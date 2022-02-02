Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 02, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 12:06 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABR ASM CDA CIA CYG GMA KGN LME LPD MHJ PBH RSG TWE TYR Z1P

TWE TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $10.81

Jarden rates ((TWE)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral (2) -

With global wine supply and demand dynamics at their most favourable in more than five years, as well as company pricing power and high margins, Jarden finds Treasury Wine Estates well positioned to outperform relatively low market expectations.

While the broker notes some near-term risk relating to supply chain constraint in the second half, it likes the company's premium portfolio skew and focus on in-country China expansion and investment.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral and the target price increases to $12.70 from $11.60.

This report was published on January 27, 2022.

Target price is $12.70 Current Price is $10.81 Difference: $1.89

If TWE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $13.45, suggesting upside of 24.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 45.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.97. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 44.2, implying annual growth of 27.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.5.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 34.00 cents and EPS of 56.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.3, implying annual growth of 22.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 34.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TYR TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $2.27

Wilsons rates ((TYR)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (1) -

Wilsons initiates coverage on Tyro Payments, Australia’s fifth largest merchant acquirer by terminal count, with an Overweight rating and $3.03 target price.

The broker feels the company has built an entrenched market position by focusing for the last 20 years on the small-to-medium business/enterprise market, which the major banks have ignored.

The company is concentrated on the sectors of Health, Hospitality, Retail, and Services/Other that are likely to experience accelerated growth rates after lockdowns, suggest the analysts.

Negative regulatory changes to Australian Payments is an ever-present risk noted by Wilsons.

This report was published on January 25, 2022.

Target price is $3.03 Current Price is $2.27 Difference: $0.76

If TYR meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.13, suggesting upside of 81.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 78.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -1.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 283.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 252.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Z1P ZIP CO LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $3.31

Shaw and Partners rates ((Z1P)) as Buy (1) -

Following another quarter of growth across all metrics, Shaw and Partners notes Zip Co has closed out the first half with an annualised transaction value record of $11bn representing a 30% quarter-on-quarter increase.

Shaw and Partners reduces revenue forecasts -2% in FY22 and FY23, accounting for reduced average spending and the cost of further market expansion. The target price is decreased amid sector consolidation and competition, in line with sector wide multiples declines.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreased -30% to $11.25.

This report was published on January 21, 2022.

Target price is $11.25 Current Price is $3.31 Difference: $7.94

If Z1P meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 240% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.16, suggesting upside of 59.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 31.23. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -24.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 275.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -11.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources