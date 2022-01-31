Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 31, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:53 AM

EBR EBR SYSTEMS, INC

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.68

Bell Potter rates ((EBR)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Bell Potter initiates coverage on medical device company EBR Systems which is currently developing the smallest biventricular cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT) ventricle stimulation electrode for the treatment of late stage heart failure.

The device has been planted in more than 200 patients, initially targeting patients who suffered failure with conventional CRT, and is showing considerable promise. Study data to support pre-market approval is expected in 2023, ahead of possible launch in FY24.

The broker initiates with a Speculative Buy rating and a target price of $1.35.

This report was published on January 18, 2022.

Target price is $1.35 Current Price is $0.68 Difference: $0.67

If EBR meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 99% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.30.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.30.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

FZO FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.46

Shaw and Partners rates ((FZO)) as Buy (1) -

Family Zone Cyber Safety’s 2Q annual recurring revenue (ARR) and a host of other metrics including margins, were a material beat over Shaw and Partners' estimates. It's thought the company deserves a rerate after the significant acceleration (and projected growth) in ARR.

The analyst highlights the ARR from the core B2B business is exceeding expectations due to outperformance from the UK-based Smoothwall, as well an uplift from broader cross-sell and up-sell opportunities.

The target price rises to $1.04 from $1.02 and the Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on January 20, 2022.

Target price is $1.04 Current Price is $0.46 Difference: $0.58

If FZO meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 126% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 13.53.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 35.38.

JHG JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $50.96

JP Morgan rates ((JHG)) as Neutral (3) -

JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating for Janus Henderson Group and believes fundamentals have stalled, in an environment of higher redemptions and slower organic growth.

Ahead of 4Q earnings results, the analyst slightly increases 4Q estimates on better than previously forecast returns in Equity and Multi-Asset. However, longer-term estimates fall on equity market weakness in the 1Q of 2022, especially for growth funds.

The target price rises to $53 from $52.

This report was published on January 20, 2022.

Target price is $53.00 Current Price is $50.96 Difference: $2.04

If JHG meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $60.23, suggesting upside of 18.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 214.13 cents and EPS of 524.63 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 600.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 193.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.5.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 235.55 cents and EPS of 555.41 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 586.8, implying annual growth of -2.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 201.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

MDR MEDADVISOR LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.38

Moelis rates ((MDR)) as Initiation of coverage with Speculative Buy (1) -

Moelis initiates coverage on MedAdvisor with a Buy rating and $0.52 target price. The broker points out a significant valuation discount to peers, which should unwind upon successful execution in the US and a transition to profitability.

The software developer has app for managing patient medication that integrates with pharmacy prescribing data. The aim is for an around 20% improvement to medication adherence, via prescriber or manufacturer interventions.

Currently, 2m Australians use the app and circa 70% of pharmacies are connected to the company’s platform.

In late 2020, the company acquired US-based Adheris, a provider of patient engagement solutions (largely via offline channels). Moelis sees significant scope to leverage the Australian digital offering across Adheris’ existing and large customer base.

This report was published on January 20, 2022.

Target price is $0.52 Current Price is $0.38 Difference: $0.14

If MDR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 21.11.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 38.00.

