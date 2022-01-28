Next Week At A Glance – Jan 31 – Feb 4 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:47 AM

By Greg Peel

Over to you, Phil.

The ASX200 is rebounding this morning, having marked a -10% correction by yesterday’s close. It’s hard to think Tuesday’s RBA meeting will bring any surprises, with the market already pricing in a more hawkish policy stance in the wake of the Fed’s about-face and this week’s local inflation numbers.

But never say never.

Today we’ll see December quarter PPI data to further inform. Next week brings numbers for private sector credit, housing finance, house prices, retail sales, building approvals and the trade balance.

China will be closed all week for Lunar New Year. Look for metal markets to go quiet, and iron ore very quiet. China will nonetheless report December PMIs on Monday.

Everyone else will report manufacturing PMIs on Tuesday and services on Thursday.

The eurozone reports December quarter GDP next week and New Zealand December quarter unemployment.

The Bank of England holds a policy meeting.

It’s jobs week in the US, with private sector numbers on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday. Numbers are also due for construction spending and factory orders.

The local earnings result season begins in earnest next week. If a run of profit warnings leading into the season are anything to go by, it won’t be a cracker this time. But again, the market has corrected -10%.

IGO Ltd ((IGO)), Amcor ((AMC)), Janus Henderson ((JHG)), News Corp ((NWS)) and REA Group ((REA)) are among those reporting next week.

Westpac ((WBC)) will provide a quarterly trading update on Thursday.

