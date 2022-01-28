Global Energy Crisis Is Here, Warns Saxo Bank

International | 10:51 AM

Saxo Bank is predicting a resurgence of the fossil fuel sector in the coming year amidst a global energy crisis driven by the global focus on future energy solutions. Impacts will likely be far reaching, with consumer goods pricing set to rise and shareholders in commodities producers benefiting from elevated demand.

-Future energy potential draws attention from near-term energy needs, driving a global energy crisis

-Expect consumer goods price hikes as industry looks to pass on energy price increases

-Commodity returns will likely benefit from demand to reach green energy targets

-Energy prices in Europe soar as the region relies on imports given underinvestment in available energy sources

-Investors may look to cryptocurrencies reducing energy intensity for longer-term sustainability

By Danielle Austin

As we undergo a global shift change to renewable energy sources, Saxo Bank warns a heavy focus on future energies is driving a near-term global energy crisis with far reaching impacts.

According to Saxo, the real global economy remains unprepared to meet the financial and economic agendas of governments and the green transformation. Decades of underinvestment in the energy sector coupled with an ongoing lack of financing for fossil fuel energy that continues to drive a large share of our economy’s energy input have stalled economic growth and contributed to a global energy crisis.

Saxo sees 2022 as a transformative year for the energy industry and the renewable energy transition, expecting a resurgence in fossil energy as we undergo global innovation in the search for an answer to an improved energy future.

Green energy transition driving global energy industry crisis

Saxo warns that a heavy renewable energy focus in government policy, and a lack of cohesive planning to achieve a green energy transition, is contributing to a current energy crisis. Global governmental responses to the inadequate capacity of traditionally sourced energy to meet demands has been to encourage increased investment in energies of the future rather than in improvements to currently available energy sources.

Following the steepest energy and electricity price rises in fifty years in 2021, the bank anticipates the predicted energy crisis could benefit energy stocks, and expects energy costs will remain heightened for the foreseeable future given underinvestment in near-term solutions.