ASX200: Target 7200

Technicals | 10:35 AM

By Michael Gable

We have mentioned on a few occasions in the last couple of months that volatility had picked up, markets were looking a little vulnerable, and we need to avoid tech and high P/E stocks. Resources were the only game in town. Price action during the past week in major markets is confirming to us that weakness in now accelerating. If we get a capitulation, then all sectors will be at risk in the short term. Overnight, we saw the S&P 500 Index lose over 4% at one stage, but it then rallied hard to finish in the black. This is the sort of intraday reversal that you get at the lows. However, that is after a capitulation - and I don't believe we have seen a capitulation yet. Once we have, then there will be some great opportunities.



Markets will likely overshoot on the downside as they get too bearish in regard to rates and inflation. Emotional investors will forget that company earnings and global growth are looking very robust, especially once supply chains inevitably free up. If we combine that with the potential of inflationary pressures subsiding and rate rises being pushed out a little, then that would spark a great rebound in many stocks. But not yet. We need to see a lot more pain first. We need to see that the "buy the dip" crowd have given up. For the moment, there will be "bear market rallies" but risk is still to the downside for markets. We will continue to monitor price action across the board while all of this unfolds over the next few weeks or so and be ready to advise when it is time to pile back in with our ears pinned back.



Today's research looks at the major levels on the S&P/ASX 200 Index.