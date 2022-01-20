Award: Boehringer Ingelheim is Global Top Employer 2022

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

Boehringer Ingelheim advances to one of eleven global top employers worldwide

This is the second consecutive year for the global certification, and the second consecutive year for the certification in Australia & New Zealand

& High scores in values, ethics and integrity serve as a driver for a strong corporate innovation culture

SYDNEY and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Top Employers Institute awarded Boehringer Ingelheim for the second year in succession a "Global Top Employer", one of the world’s eleven best employers. The award shows that the research-driven pharmaceutical company is strongly oriented to the needs and well-being of its employees. Boehringer Ingelheim has been listed among the top employers in many countries and regions for the past eight years and this year, Boehringer Ingelheim will receive the award in 29 countries. The independent Top Employers Institute certifies employers worldwide who wish to offer their employees excellent working conditions and support their development. Certification is based on a multi-level program to examine human resources management with detailed final feedback.



Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the world’s best employers!

In addition to being certified at the global level, Boehringer Ingelheim has been named as a Top Employer in Australia & New Zealand for the second consecutive year, as well as across the region in ASEAN and Korea – with over 2,700 employees from 24 different nationalities.

Boehringer Ingelheim continued to thrive in the area of employee engagement where it particularly stands out with regards to rewards and recognition, compared to its competitors. The Top Employers Institute also highlighted the agile work environment as well as the Company’s values, ethics and integrity that result in the strong, inclusive corporate culture.

"As a family-owned organization that cares for humans and animals, we are honoured to be recognised by the Top Employers Institute across the region and globally, once more. We have a strong focus on Sustainable Development for Generations, where we provide access to health and solutions for societal challenges. Importantly, we care for our employees who are our greatest assets. Our people are empowered, respected, and valued – no matter who they are, or what roles they play," said Dr Armin Wiesler, Regional Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim (ASEAN, Korea, Australia & New Zealand).

Diversity and Inclusion is driven and demonstrated throughout the organisation. Tangible behaviours such as encouraging everyone to speak up, being aware of unconscious bias, treating everyone fairly are not only exhibited by leaders but employees as well.

"We believe that every employee can contribute with their uniqueness to make the difference for our customers, patients and partners. Our inclusive culture also allows for more ideas and innovation to take place. When we put people first in all that we do and ensure healthy well-being, this too leads to higher performance for the business," said David Serés, Human Resources Director, Boehringer Ingelheim (ASEAN, Korea, Australia & New Zealand).

During the pandemic, the Company’s well-established flexible work arrangements have empowered employees to actively adapt their work to assist with health protection requirements, and to ensure business continuity. This also applies for virtual onboarding processes for which the Company established concepts for new employees working from home. Another point highlighted by the judges was the ethical, inclusive approach to corporate decisions and a clear focus on the transfer and application of company values. The family business also takes care of individual development opportunities through tailor-made education and training programs throughout the employee’s working life.

In addition, as part of Boehringer Ingelheim Australia’s long-term commitment to support Australian communities, for over a decade, the Company has supported the Smith Family through an annual AUD$50,000 donation to support STEM tertiary scholarships. Employees also donate their time and skills to volunteer in a range of Smith Family programs, including mentoring of secondary students. With a strong culture of volunteering, employees initiated around 20 fundraising activities across Australia for local community causes which they are passionate about. The Company matched these community-driven employee fundraising efforts to the value of AUD$50,000 with funds going to worthy organisations such as Food Bank Australia and Giant Steps, among others.

Boehringer Ingelheim Australia was also again proud to partner with leading community organisations including Guide Dogs Australia and Taronga Conservation Society, delivering financial and product donations to support the ongoing health and wellbeing of animals in their care.

"We are incredibly proud to again be named a Top Employer in Australia & New Zealand. This is especially meaningful after two years of significant disruption in how we live and work due to the evolving nature of COVID-19. At Boehringer Ingelheim, our number one priority is of course the safety and wellbeing of our people. I am very proud of how our teams have not just adapted, but gone above and beyond to support each other, finding innovative solutions to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines, products and services to people and animals who rely on them," said Wes Cook, Regional Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim (Australia & New Zealand).

As a research-driven pharmaceutical company, Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to create value in areas of unmet medical need and engage with communities and society to change lives for the better. This has recently been exemplified through the extension of Boehringer Ingelheim’s initiative Making More Health (MMH) called "Boehringer Ingelheim Social Engagements" with a funding of EUR 50 million.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the Company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com .

