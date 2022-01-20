Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 20, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

ARL ARDEA RESOURCES LIMITED

Nickel - Overnight Price: $0.64

Petra Capital rates ((ARL)) as No Rating (-1) -

With nickel spot pricing at a decade high of US$22,200 per tonne and warehouse stocks approaching record lows as demand grows to support electric vehicle and lithium battery demand, Petra Capital expects conditions will support near-term high pricing.

The broker notes while investment in new nickel developments and technology has accelerated this will likely have little impact on near-term production deficit.

According to Petra Capital Ardea Resources is well placed to establish a meaningful nickel sulphide resource following recent discoveries, while its Kalgoorlie Nickel project holds a contained nickel resource of 5.9m tonnes.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $2.56 from $1.21.

This report was published on January 17, 2022.

Target price is $2.56 Current Price is $0.64 Difference: $1.92

If ARL meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 300% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Forecast for FY22:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY22 EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 0.00 cents.

BGA BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $5.19

Bell Potter rates ((BGA)) as Buy (1) -

Accounting for higher milk prices and increased supply chain costs Bega Cheese has provided FY22 guidance of $195-215m, a miss on Bell Potter's previously forecast $221m.

Bell Potter highlights ongoing impacts related to covid, including staff illness impacting plant operations and increased supply chain costs, were the major driver of the forecast shortfall.

The broker does anticipate a shelf price rise in the second half that would improve Bega Cheese's earnings outlook in FY23 and FY24. Underlying earnings forecasts are downgraded -7% and -4% for FY22 and FY23.

The Buy rating and target price of $6.35 are retained.

This report was published on January 18, 2022.

Target price is $6.35 Current Price is $5.19 Difference: $1.16

If BGA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.55, suggesting upside of 7.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 21.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.70%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.70. Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.3, implying annual growth of -18.4%. Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.3.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.3.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 26.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.89. Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.4, implying annual growth of 27.4%. Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.3.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

BXB BRAMBLES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $10.41

Jarden rates ((BXB)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden reports a mixed data bag for Brambles in October and November.

The broker's data shows lumber cost inflation resumed in November after falling for two months; wood pallet pricing continued to steam head as did US Linehaul Freight rates; retailer growth slowed to 4.3% in October; and diesel prices while softer, remain elevated.

Jarden expects tight pallet supply will drag on strong like-for-like volumes in the second half of 2022.

Neutral rating and $11.14 target price retained.

This report was published on January 18, 2022

Target price is $11.14 Current Price is $10.41 Difference: $0.73

If BXB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $12.48, suggesting upside of 19.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 32.86 cents and EPS of 48.62 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.41. Current consensus EPS estimate is 56.4, implying annual growth of N/A. Current consensus DPS estimate is 32.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.5.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 32.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.5.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 34.73 cents and EPS of 51.42 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.34%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.24. Current consensus EPS estimate is 61.1, implying annual growth of 8.3%. Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.0.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.0.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

