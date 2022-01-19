Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 19, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

ANP ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.18

Wilsons rates ((ANP)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons is predicting a FY26 Europe launch for Antisense Therapeutics' ATL1102 treatment following a final positive opinion on its Phase 3 trial from the European Medicines Agency, leaving the under review Clinical Trial Application the final hurdle to market.

While the Phase 3 trial can proceed, the broker flags additional funding may be required to reach study completion. The company also plans to interact regularly with the FDA throughout the trial to harmonise clinical data between Europe and the US and add value.

The Overweight rating and target price of $0.57 are retained.

This report was published on January 18, 2022.

Target price is $0.57 Current Price is $0.18 Difference: $0.39

If ANP meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 217% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.50.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 45.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

CCX CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $5.14

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CCX)) as Buy (1) -

Despite a trading update from City Chic Collective suggesting first half underlying earnings will be a slight miss on Canaccord Genuity's expectations, expected sales of $178m are well ahead with strong comparable sales across all regions.

Underlying earnings were impacted by a loss of -27% of total trading days in the half due to covid impacts, but the broker does expect some easing of these pressure in the second half.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $7.30 from $7.50.

This report was published on January 14, 2022.

Target price is $7.30 Current Price is $5.14 Difference: $2.16

If CCX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 42% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.09, suggesting upside of 18.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.2, implying annual growth of 37.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 38.9.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 20.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.70. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.9, implying annual growth of 35.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

Jarden rates ((CCX)) as Buy (2) -

City Chic Collective delivered strong online growth in the Australia New Zealand and US regions in the second half of 2021, with Jarden noting the Australia & New Zealand region reported 40% online growth.

The broker highlighted a weaker cash flow metric was the major concern from City Chic Collective's update, but notes this is the result of an inventory build undertaken by the company to circumvent potential supply chain issues and is a strategic investment.

Revenue forecasts increase 5% for FY22 and FY23 each. The Overweight rating is retained and the target price increases to $6.73 from $6.72.

This report was published on January 14, 2022.

Target price is $6.73 Current Price is $5.14 Difference: $1.59

If CCX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.09, suggesting upside of 18.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 13.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.2, implying annual growth of 37.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 38.9.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 18.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.9, implying annual growth of 35.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

