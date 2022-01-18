PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Quay, a leading global eyewear brand, has announced they are a Proud Supporter of AO Retail for the 2022 Australian Open for this year’s highly anticipated two-week tennis event. Commencing on Monday, 17th January to Sunday, 30th January 2022, the world’s eyes will be on Australia’s Melbourne Park to celebrate the Summer of Tennis and watch the world’s best players compete on Australian soil.

Pictured – High Key Mini (Black/Olive)



Big Time in GLD/SMKPOLARISED



Pictured – Yada Yada (Tort/Smk)

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/Quay-Serves-Up-Style-This-Summer-At-The-2022-Australian-Open.shtml

Quay will be on the grounds throughout the Australian Open—one of four global grand slam tennis events—offering a full brand experience including a dedicated retail store, a presence in the Atrium, gifting in the player’s lounge and the beach house, as well as hosting a corporate box for special brand guests. The Quay retail store will be outfitted with a spin-to-win giveaway game where customers can win free swag and sunnies, a photo booth, and a full collection of eyewear including an exclusive range of Quay x AO styles and bestsellers, starting at $65 AUD.

"We are thrilled to kick off the year as a Proud Supporter of AO Retail, introducing the Quay brand on the event grounds, and uniting people through fashion and sport. We believe in the game of tennis, particularly for how it’s paved a path for today’s athletes and role models, especially young women," says Jodi Bricker, Quay CEO. Adding, "Growing up as an avid tennis player and learning many key life lessons through the sport, has shaped the person and leader that I am today. With Quay being a Proud Supporter of AO Retail, it is an incredibly proud moment for me, personally, and for the brand."



A first look at the QUAY Aus Open retail store

Tennis has been placed firmly into the spotlight, and while the world is captivated by these leading player’s incredible talents, the fashion industry has also been influenced by the style found both on and off the court. With the athletes as their muse, Quay has curated a special Australian Open edit, available on the AO grounds in their dedicated retail experience and available for purchase online here.

Additionally, Quay will be supporting the Australian Tennis Foundation with a $20,000AUD donation to contribute to key initiatives such as their First Nation’s Program, which uses tennis as a vehicle to build confidence in first nation’s kids living in remote communities.

To learn more and to shop the Australian Open Quay edit, please visit https://www.quayaustralia.com.au/collections/ao-edit.

Follow @QuayAustralia for a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Australian Open.

To find out more, please visit https://ausopen.com/ .

ABOUT QUAY

PRONUNCIATION IS /key/

Quay was born roadside on the Australian festival circuit, soaking up good vibes + bold style. Inspired by the unfiltered self-expression of artists + festival-goers, they began to create cool, affordable sunnies. Today, Quay is backed by a diverse global community of passionate fans looking to express their selfie in every situation. The belief that Community is Quay and that all people—regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, or creed—deserve respect, opportunity, and love is central to everything that Quay does. Quay is committed to philanthropy + cause efforts to support the self-expression, confidence, and well-being of their global community. Whether you want to Stay Shady in sunnies or Practice Safe Specs in blue light glasses, self-expression and confidence are Quay. Quay glasses and accessories give their community freedom to try on a new version of themselves on the daily, without breaking the bank—styles starting at $65 AUD.

For more information, please visit Quayaustralia.com.au .

ABOUT THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN

The Australian Open is the biggest sports and entertainment event in the world in January. Staged at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, the AO is the first of the four Grand Slam tennis events held each year, preceding the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Tennis Australia promotes tennis participation, facilitates player development, stages local and international events and invests in facilities and programs to grow the sport across Australia.

ABOUT THE AUSTRALIAN TENNIS FOUNDATION

The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) is the official charity of Tennis Australia and the Australian Open and aims to inspire brighter futures for children and young people.

Through our partnerships, we harness the power of tennis to help children and young people develop resilience, make healthy lifestyle choices, and feel positive for their future.

