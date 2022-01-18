Positive Momentum Building For TPG

Technicals | 11:32 AM
By Michael Gable
After easing back across October to early December, TPG Telecom ((TPG)) shares then spent the following few weeks forming a base just under $6.
The range also started to tighten up. Last week, we saw it break higher on strong volume. This indicates that a low is in place and we are confident that the share price will start to recover from here. Current levels are therefore a buying opportunity.
