Positive Momentum Building For TPG

Technicals | 11:32 AM

By Michael Gable 

After easing back across October to early December, TPG Telecom ((TPG)) shares then spent the following few weeks forming a base just under $6.

The range also started to tighten up. Last week, we saw it break higher on strong volume. This indicates that a low is in place and we are confident that the share price will start to recover from here. Current levels are therefore a buying opportunity.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

