StratoKey releases Cloud Compliance Manager (CCM)

HOBART, Australia, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – StratoKey, a leading provider of cloud security and data protection solutions, announced the release of their Cloud Compliance Manager (CCM) product. CCM is designed to provide organizations with Automation, Management, and Reporting for their compliance programs. CCM automates much of the work involved in Compliance Reporting, directly against the relevant regulation. CCM delivers a complete end-to-end compliance solution, that can be adapted (through a visual report/template builder) and customized to any regulation or security policy.

StratoKey CCM overview:

Drop-in Compliance Templates for any regulation (HIPAA, ITAR, CMMC, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, SOX, GDPR, etc.)

for any regulation (HIPAA, ITAR, CMMC, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, SOX, GDPR, etc.) Visual Template Editor to allow for UI based creation, customization, and editing of templates

Automatic creation of Compliance Plans

Kanban & Project Plans



Compliance progress visualizations

Generation of Compliance Tasks

Task creation, editing, comments, and team assignments



Tasks can have Discovery data attached, such as data discovered via plugins and integrations

Audit Trail

Detailed Audit Trail for all compliance actions and activities

Compliance Discovery plugins and integrations:

plugins and integrations: Automatically gather detailed information on users, access, fields, pages, records

Automated Reporting

Compliance Reports generated on-demand

Complete Audit Trail for all associated Tasks





Full Compliance Reports, delivered on your reporting schedule





Summary Compliance Reports

Data Classification interface

interface Classify all discovered Pages, Fields, Groups, and Users according to regulatory requirements (CMMC / ITAR etc.)

Change Management & Security Monitoring

& Security Monitoring Automatic change detection and change management

Web Services Interface (API) to feed compliance data into StratoKey CCM

to feed compliance data into StratoKey CCM Feed the compliance discovery service



Create ad-hoc Tasks based on actions in SaaS applications



Integrate with any application

Centralized Compliance Program Deployment

Central deployment and management of Compliance Programs

Compliance regulations (such as HIPAA, ITAR, CMMC, and even NIST 800-53 and NIST 800-171) are supported through ready-to-go "Compliance Packs". Compliance Packs are templates that provide a compliance plan comprised of Tasks, project plans, schedules, and automatic compliance reports. Reports can be easily customized and edited via our Visual Template Editor, which provides an editable report interface.

Integrations automatically feed data into CCM, which translates into compliance Tasks. Each Task directly aligns into a compliance report. This report has the actual regulation text broken down into sections, with Task completion leading to a pass outcome. This direct relationship between compliance Tasks and Regulation means that all compliance work output directly contributes to a completed Compliance Report.

The StratoKey CCM product compliments the StratoKey CASB, helping organizations deliver and report on end-to-end compliance. The StratoKey CASB is responsible for implementing security controls and data protection measures. CCM provides the compliance program management through Tasks, Discovery, and Reporting directly against regulation or standards. CCM has the capability through plugins to automatically discover StratoKey CASB encrypted and tokenized data, and compile data classification lists. Any changes to encryption are detected and logged as Change Management Tasks.

The CCM platform provides organizations with consistent, predictable, and auditable compliance, removing ad-hoc actions and compliance management via spreadsheets. StratoKey CCM brings a clear, auditable, and transparent compliance program to organizations. This program ultimately delivers automated compliance reports and deep integration with the StratoKey CASB.

For more information on StratoKey CCM please visit https://www.stratokey.com

About StratoKey

Founded in 2012, StratoKey is a leading provider of cloud security solutions that secure high value data against cyber threats. The StratoKey CASB utilizes encryption paired with analytics to defend sensitive data and assist organizations in meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The StratoKey CCM platform assists organizations in managing and reporting on compliance with regulations such as HIPAA, ITAR, CMMC, GDPR and standards such as NIST 800-53 and NIST 800-171.

If you would like more information please contact StratoKey on +61 (0)3 6222 6379 or visit www.stratokey.com

