The Overnight Report: Commodities Up

Daily Market Reports | 9:10 AM

World Overnight
SPI Overnight 7352.00 – 3.00 – 0.04%
S&P ASX 200 7438.90 + 48.80 0.66%
S&P500 4726.35 + 13.28 0.28%
Nasdaq Comp 15188.39 + 34.94 0.23%
DJIA 36290.32 + 38.30 0.11%
S&P500 VIX 17.62 – 0.79 – 4.29%
US 10-year yield 1.73 – 0.02 – 1.20%
USD Index 94.99 – 0.62 – 0.65%
FTSE100 7551.72 + 60.35 0.81%
DAX30 16010.32 + 68.51 0.43%

Greg Peel is scheduled to return post Australia Day.

Equity markets have calmed down, but retain a preference for cyclicals as commodities respond favourably to a weakening US dollar.

Bond markets are no longer moving rapidly in either direction, while economists are refreshing their timeline and forecasts for Fed rate hikes in 2022.

ANZ Bank economists are now projecting five Fed rate hikes this year, starting in March.

As US CPI surged to a 40-year high in December, the outlook for Fed rate hikes (and thus US bond yields) hinges on how long consumer price inflation will remain at such high a level.

Clearly, ANZ Bank is now convinced ongoing labour shortages and covid-related supply chain disruptions are likely to stay in place for much longer than previously anticipated.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures
Gold (oz) 1825.20 + 2.20 0.12%
Silver (oz) 23.13 + 0.34 1.49%
Copper (lb) 4.52 + 0.12 2.72%
Aluminium (lb) 1.34 – 0.00 – 0.30%
Lead (lb) 1.06 + 0.01 0.50%
Nickel (lb) 10.05 + 0.24 2.42%
Zinc (lb) 1.62 + 0.01 0.53%
West Texas Crude 82.82 + 1.41 1.73%
Brent Crude 84.77 + 1.02 1.22%
Iron Ore (t) 131.60 + 3.00 2.33%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS
ARB ARB Corp Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse
ATL Apollo Tourism & Leisure Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett
BGA Bega Cheese Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett
FMG Fortescue Metals Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi
JHX James Hardie Industries Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley
LNK Link Administration Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett
PME Pro Medicus Upgrade to Hold from Reduce Morgans
SHL Sonic Healthcare Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse
TPG TPG Telecom Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett
TRS Reject Shop Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website.  Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
December In Review: Equities Stage Strong Finish

1:18 PM - Australia
2
Rudi’s View: 29Metals, Calix, Chalice Mining, Incitec Pivot, Telstra & Qantas

10:06 AM - Rudi's View
3
The Overnight Report: Commodities Up

9:10 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
Today’s Financial Calendar – 13-01-2022

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 12, 2022

Jan 12 2022 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Material Matters: Iron ore, Lithium, Nickel, Coal, Gold & Rare Earths

Dec 14 2021 - Commodities
2
Why CSL Fell Sharply Yesterday

Dec 17 2021 - Australia
3
Treasure Chest: Aurizon, ESG Victim

Dec 14 2021 - Treasure Chest
4
ESG Focus: ASX Top100 Accelerate Green Push

Dec 15 2021 - ESG Focus
5
More Mandate Losses Expected For Magellan

Dec 22 2021 - Australia
6
Material Matters: Zinc & Rare Earths

Dec 22 2021 - Commodities