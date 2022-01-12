The Overnight Report: Powell Sooths

Daily Market Reports | Jan 12 2022

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7356.00 + 63.00 0.86% S&P ASX 200 7390.10 – 57.00 – 0.77% S&P500 4713.07 + 42.78 0.92% Nasdaq Comp 15153.45 + 210.62 1.41% DJIA 36252.02 + 183.15 0.51% S&P500 VIX 18.41 – 0.99 – 5.10% US 10-year yield 1.75 – 0.03 – 1.91% USD Index 95.61 – 0.35 – 0.36% FTSE100 7491.37 + 46.12 0.62% DAX30 15941.81 + 173.54 1.10%

Equity markets found a bit of upward relief overnight as Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear the Fed will raise rates when needed to manage inflation, but Powell also expects the supply-demand mismatch that is driving inflation to abate somewhat.

In response, equity indices turned around, the US 10-year yield declined, as did the US dollar, and commodities rallied too.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1823.00 + 21.40 1.19% Silver (oz) 22.79 + 0.34 1.51% Copper (lb) 4.40 + 0.06 1.35% Aluminium (lb) 1.35 + 0.01 1.10% Lead (lb) 1.06 + 0.01 1.19% Nickel (lb) 9.82 + 0.32 3.35% Zinc (lb) 1.61 + 0.01 0.65% West Texas Crude 81.41 + 2.98 3.80% Brent Crude 83.75 + 2.77 3.42% Iron Ore (t) 128.60 + 3.15 2.51%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ARB ARB Corp Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse ATL Apollo Tourism & Leisure Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett BGA Bega Cheese Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett JHX James Hardie Industries Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley LNK Link Administration Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett PME Pro Medicus Upgrade to Hold from Reduce Morgans TRS Reject Shop Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans

