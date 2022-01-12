Oliver Wyman acquires Azure Consulting, growing its presence in Australia

PR NewsWire | Jan 12 2022

The premium Perth-based boutique management consulting firm’s 20 employees will be integrated into Oliver Wyman’s Australia practice. The acquisition advances Oliver Wyman’s build up in Australia and deepens its Energy and Natural Resources practice in Asia Pacific.

SYDNEY, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global management consulting firm Oliver Wyman and a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC] today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Azure Consulting, a premium boutique management consulting firm with offices in Perth and Melbourne.

Founded in 2014, Azure Consulting is recognised in the market for its expertise in strategy development, organisational design and operations in the Industrials, Energy and Natural Resources sectors.

The acquisition will continue the company’s growth in Australia and expand its position in the Energy and Natural Resources sectors. Once the transaction closes, Oliver Wyman will be positioned to deliver even more impact for its clients in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth and help them solve their most complex challenges. Extending the firm’s Energy and Natural Resources capabilities will particularly advance its efforts to continue supporting clients in the transition to a net-zero future.

"By combining Azure Consulting’s capabilities and assets with Oliver Wyman’s deep industry experience in the Industrials, Energy and Natural Resources space, we will further strengthen our firm’s ability to deliver breakthrough impact for our clients across industries and functional areas. We see outstanding opportunities for growth in the Australian consulting market and this acquisition is just the latest step in our efforts to build up our business here," said Jacob Hook, Oliver Wyman’s Asia-Pacific Managing Partner.

"Azure Consulting is a natural cultural fit and the team share our passion to bring deep industry expertise to help our clients adapt to new trends, challenges and opportunities. I look forward to welcoming the team at Azure Consulting into Oliver Wyman," added Mr Hook.

"We were attracted by Oliver Wyman’s willingness to invest in the development of leading intellectual capital and its focus on genuine expertise and insight. We are very excited by the prospect of introducing the full range of Oliver Wyman’s capabilities and experience to our clients," said Robert Radley, Managing Partner, Azure Consulting.

It is expected that 20 professionals from Azure Consulting, including four partners, will join Oliver Wyman’s Australia practice. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Azure Consulting acquisition is expected to close in February 2022 and will be Oliver Wyman’s second one in recent months.

In Australia, the move follows Oliver Wyman’s recent launch of a Communications, Media, and Technology practice in the country.

About Azure Consulting

Azure Consulting is a premium boutique management consulting firm. With offices in Perth and Melbourne, Azure Consulting advises and supports senior executives, working collaboratively with them to maximise the potential of their respective organisations. The firm works across a wide variety of industries and deliver results in strategy definition, performance improvement, organisation effectiveness and transactional support.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 60 cities across 29 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

