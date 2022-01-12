Bionomics Limited participated in the H.C Wainwright BioConnect Conference

PR NewsWire | Jan 12 2022

ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bionomics Limited (ASX:BNO, NASDAQ:BNOX) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, participated in the H.C Wainwright BioConnect Conference that was held virtually from January 10-13, 2022.

Dr Errol De Souza, Executive Chairman of Bionomics, provided an update on the Company including BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor in development for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation for both clinical indications.

The presentation is available on the Company’s website https://www.bionomics.com.au/investor-centre/presentations-posters/

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead product candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions.

