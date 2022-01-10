The Monday Report – 10 January 2022

Daily Market Reports | Jan 10 2022

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7351.00 + 2.00 0.03% S&P ASX 200 7453.30 + 95.00 1.29% S&P500 4677.03 – 19.02 – 0.41% Nasdaq Comp 14935.90 – 144.96 – 0.96% DJIA 36231.66 – 4.81 – 0.01% S&P500 VIX 18.76 – 0.85 – 4.33% US 10-year yield 1.77 + 0.04 2.19% USD Index 95.74 – 0.58 – 0.60% FTSE100 7485.28 + 34.91 0.47% DAX30 15947.74 – 104.29 – 0.65%

Happy New Year and a Prosperous 2022 to you all!

Starting today, FNArena is back in business, but we are returning against the background of a global pandemic and with delta and omicron spreading like a wildfire through Australia, our small team here at FNArena has been hit too (including yours truly).

Greg Peel won't return until after Australia Day, so the daily Overnight Report in the two weeks ahead will mainly consist of overnight data.

Close followers of the Australian Broker Call Report will be pleased to know they haven't missed out on anything and today the daily Report resumes. Last week virtually no research reports were released and the one downgrade (Pro Medicus) is explained in today's Report.

FNArena will gradually ramp up the publication of daily news stories and analysis and in two weeks' time we will be concentrating already on the reporting season that lays ahead (coming very, very soon!).

Meanwhile, all data and services including the calendar are being kept as up-to-date as possible, as has been the case over the past two weeks.

In case anyone wonders why there has been a rather sharp reset in various share prices this early in the new calendar year, the answer lays with global bond yields. The market is now convinced the Federal Reserve will hike rates sooner and probably more often this year, and thus a re-adjustment needed to be made.

As to why shares in general rallied over the final two weeks of last year, well, that remains an open question and everyone can have their personal guesses!

Looking forward to providing you all with the best insights and updates available, as per usual, but as said, we'll start from a low base, and then gradually pick up the pace.

With the warmest regards,

Your Editor & the rest of the team here at FNArena

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1797.00 + 6.10 0.34% Silver (oz) 22.35 + 0.18 0.81% Copper (lb) 4.37 – 0.03 – 0.65% Aluminium (lb) 1.32 – 0.00 – 0.05% Lead (lb) 1.05 – 0.00 – 0.02% Nickel (lb) 9.44 – 0.05 – 0.52% Zinc (lb) 1.63 0.00 0.00% West Texas Crude 78.90 – 0.81 – 1.02% Brent Crude 81.91 – 0.08 – 0.10% Iron Ore (t) 127.30 – 0.95 – 0.74%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

