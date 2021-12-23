Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 23, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 10:01 AM

AIS AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $0.16

Bell Potter rates ((AIS)) as Buy (1) -

Aeris Resources has published a Maiden Mineral Resource for the Constellation deposit, increasing the global Resource at Tritton by 20%, and deeper exploration drilling suggests a much bigger resource and extended mine life of (6-7 years), says Bell Potter.

The news met the broker's forecasts, the copper grade coming in at the top end of forecasts.

Buy rating retained. Target price rises to 24c from 22c.

This report was published on December 17, 2021.

Target price is $0.24 Current Price is $0.16 Difference: $0.08

If AIS meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.57.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.33.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AX1 ACCENT GROUP LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $2.36

Wilsons rates ((AX1)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (1) -

Wilsons initiates coverage of Accent Group with an Overweight rating and $2.70 target price, citing exceptional recent growth and the cornering of the youth shoe market.

The broker expects the company will expand into youth apparel and possibly the international market, gaining market and category share, and expanding margins.

Wilsons concedes reopening risks exist heading into FY22 but to date, the company's performance has been strong.

This report was published on December 17, 2021.

Target price is $2.70 Current Price is $2.36 Difference: $0.34

If AX1 meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.84, suggesting upside of 20.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 9.30 cents and EPS of 11.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.8, implying annual growth of -24.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.9.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 13.60 cents and EPS of 16.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.2, implying annual growth of 50.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

CBO COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $1.92

Bell Potter rates ((CBO)) as Buy (1) -

Cobram Estate Olives has announced a $50m equity raising (underwritten) to fund the Boort mill upgrade and US acreage expansion, causing Bell Potter to downgrade EPS forecasts -5% in FY23 and -4% in FY25 to reflect the dilution.

Management's trading update confirmed strong sales, particular in Australia; a sharp fall in statutory earnings (EBITDA) in FY22; and in-line costs.

Target price eases to $2.30 from $2.35. Buy rating retained, the broker believing Cobram provides exposure to a premium brand in a rapidly growing market.

This report was published on December 17, 2021.

Target price is $2.30 Current Price is $1.92 Difference: $0.38

If CBO meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 3.30 cents and EPS of 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 960.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.30 cents and EPS of 10.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.20.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

CLW CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $5.01

JP Morgan rates ((CLW)) as Overweight (1) -

JP Morgan updates its financial model for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT for the ALE Property Group acquisition, portfolio

revaluations and the sale of the old Virgin headquarters.

The broker points out the acquisition has placed some short term pressure on the share price, which should now moderate upon completion of the deal.

The target price rises to $5.80 from $5.60 and the Overweight rating is maintained.

This report was published on December 17, 2021.

Target price is $5.80 Current Price is $5.01 Difference: $0.79

If CLW meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.42, suggesting upside of 8.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 30.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.13%. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 31.1, implying annual growth of -72.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 30.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.1.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 31.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.29%. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 32.0, implying annual growth of 2.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

