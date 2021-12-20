Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 20, 2021

Daily Market Reports | Dec 20 2021

SDR SITEMINDER LIMITED

Overnight Price: $6.49

Goldman Sachs rates ((SDR)) as Initiation of coverage with Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage of SiteMinder, a global provider of hotel technology solutions, with a Neutral rating and $6.90 target price, considering it a growth play.

The broker appreciates the company's leading channel management product, its simple, open ecosystem and all-in-one solution.

The company operates in 150 countries but has penetration of just 1% in a total addressable market of $9.3bn, says the broker.

Goldman Sachs expects a resumption in volume growth once covid restrictions end, and that sales should benefit from a rapidly expanding product suite.

Neutral rating reflects uncertainty about the timing of resumption in global travel and the broker spies long-term valuations of $15.90.

This report was published on December 14, 2021.

Target price is $6.90 Current Price is $6.49 Difference: $0.41

If SDR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 811.25.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 927.14.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SGF SG FLEET GROUP LIMITED

Vehicle Leasing & Salary Packaging - Overnight Price: $2.44

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SGF)) as Buy (1) -

Expecting supply chain issues to continue into the second half of FY22, Canaccord Genuity has updated forecasts for SG Fleet Group but notes that demand has not been lost but rather repositioned to FY23.

Expecting the company has an order pipeline of around 13,000 vehicles, the broker notes outlook contributes to an appealing risk-reward.

Canaccord Genuity has removed 3,000 vehicle deliveries equating to a $3m commission, and 3,000 disposals equating to $10.8m from FY22 expectations.

The Buy rating was retained and the target price decreased to $3.58 from $3.72.

This report was issued on December 15, 2021.

Target price is $3.58 Current Price is $2.44 Difference: $1.14

If SGF meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 13.00 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.84.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 25.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.76.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TSI TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $1.50

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TSI)) as Buy (1) -

An activation event for Top Shelf International Holding saw the company issue 1000 NFTs for Australian agave, which Canaccord Genuity notes have sold out. A purchase gave investors access to geo-tagged agave plants equivalent to 35 litres of agave spirit.

Although the activation provided exposure for the company's agave spirit brand, it additionally demonstrated investor and consumer intererest in an Australian agave product and generated $1m for the brand.

The Speculative Buy rating and target price of $2.51 are retained.

This report was released on December 15, 2021.

Target price is $2.51 Current Price is $1.50 Difference: $1.01

If TSI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 67% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.82.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.75.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WOW WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $37.66

Jarden rates ((WOW)) as Overweight (2) -

Woolworths guides to a -7% to -9% decline in first-half Australia Food earnings, a -15% miss on Jarden's forecasts, due to higher costs, operating deleverage and category pressure.

FY22 EPS forecasts fall -14% and FY23 forecasts ease -3% to -5%.

The broker believes the decline is temporary and forecasts an EPS compound annual growth rate of 11% over FY22 to FY25.

Jarden considers Wooloworths and Wesfarmers ((WES)) as best-positioned to capitalise on growing brand trust to expand into right-to-play adjacencies and verticals.

Overweight rating retained. Target price eases to $39.70 from $40.90. Dividend forecasts fall.

This report was published on December 14, 2021.

Target price is $39.70 Current Price is $37.66 Difference: $2.04

If WOW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $37.14, suggesting downside of -1.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 81.00 cents and EPS of 112.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 115.5, implying annual growth of -30.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 86.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 93.00 cents and EPS of 128.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 137.2, implying annual growth of 18.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 99.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.4.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources